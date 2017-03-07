Beyoncé Fans Are Leaving Bee Emojis All Over Emma Watson's Instagram & Here's Why

7 March 2017, 10:58

Emma Watson Beyonce Instagram Comments

Who else has noticed those lil bees littered all over Emma Watson's Instagram then?

Emma Watson is on top of the world right now. Her remake of the Disney classic 'Beauty And The Beast' is all but ready to dominate the box office and you can't go anywhere without seeing THAT Vanity Fair cover shoot. 

However, there's a certain fan group that aren't happy with the former Harry Potter superstar.

Emma Watson Has Revealed The Reason You'll Never Be Able To Get A Selfie With Her Again

emma watson 2017

PIC: Emma Watson/Instagram

It seems that Emma has ruffled the feathers of the Beyhive and here's why...

Back in 2014, Emma explained her feelings whilst watching Queen B's music videos, "I felt very conflicted, I felt her message felt very conflicted in the sense that on the one hand she is putting herself in a category of a feminist, but then the camera, it felt very male, such a male voyeuristic experience of her."

Fast forward to 2017, Bey's fans are now accusing Emma of double standards after she posed 'topless' for Vanity Fair...

There’s A Chance That You Earn More In A Day Than What Emma Watson Made From Her Latest Film

Her latest Insta post has been bombarded with bee emojis as well as people venting their frustration on Twitter.

We're going to take a seat for this one. These are two juggernauts we do NOT want to get in the middle of.

