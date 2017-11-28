Chris Hughes & Olivia Attwood Are Copying Katie Price With Their Own Reality Series

Chris confirmed the news at the British Takeaway Awards which says it all…

We know the cast of Love Island will pretty much turn up to the opening of an envelope, so it’s no wonder Chris Hughes was at the British Takeaway Awards this week where he confirmed some pretty big news.

Yep, he and his Love Island girlfriend Olivia Attwood are following in the footsteps of their arch rival, Katie Price, and filming their own couples reality show.

According to the Daily Mail, a source claims Chris confirmed the news while at the illustrious British Takeaway Awards… the Grammys this ain’t… and that the show would be airing in March 2018.

Since coming third on the show, the couple have been most known for their feud with The Pricey over text messages between her and Chris and Chris attempting to release a rap tune with fellow Islander Kem Cetinay.

Well we can’t wait to see what they have in store for their show…