Love Island’s Kem Cetinay & Amber Davies Had A Blazing Row & BLOCKED Each Other

The couple blocked each other on Twitter and Instagram over the weekend.

Keeping a relationship drama free after Love Island is never easy and it looks like Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies had a pretty major bust up over the weekend and ended up blocking each other on social media!

According to a tabloid source, the couple had a huge bust up as the source explained, “They have been arguing a lot recently and things finally came to a head on Saturday.

"Amber was out with some of the girls from Love Island – Olivia Attwood and Georgia Harrison - so blocked Kem on social media to try and enjoy a stress free evening. It was just a silly argument — Kem even sent Amber some flowers to make things right again between them.”

The couple first met while filming the x-rated reality show and became the couple that won in the end, and have been together ever since although they don't currently live together.

Thankfully it looks like the couple patched things up pretty quickly, and have been tweeting each other today so it looks like Kem wasn’t blocked very long!