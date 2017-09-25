WATCH: Chloe Ferry Says Trolls Made Her Get A Boob Op, Leaving Her With Scars In Heartbreaking Vid

Now Playing
The Geordie Shore star broke down over regretting the operation.
Being in the public eye means a lot of celebs get targeted by vile trolls, and Chloe Ferry has revealed the devastating effect the confidence knocking messages have had on her self-esteem and body.
The Geordie Shore star broke down and cried about the scars she has been left with following a breast uplift, which she felt compelled to do after receiving horrible messages on Instagram.
Poor thing!
She revealed, “So I'm going to tell the truth about something I've had done, but no-one knows about. I used to think that I had the best looking boobs ever, they were so round and so perky. I was so confident and I thought they were so nice.
“So, I put a photo on Instagram a while back with a low-cut top on, and everyone was commenting saying I had saggy boobs. From them people commenting on my photo saying that, it stuck in my head really badly and I became really insecure about it.
“I became really insecure about my boobs, so I got an uplift, and I've got awful scars on my boobs now because this person said that my boobs were saggy. That was literally from someone saying I had saggy boobs. I just think people need to be a lot nicer on comments and stuff because it really does affect people.
“I used to think I had the best looking boobs ever and someone commented on that photo and I got my boobs done. Now I'm left with a scar for life. If that person didn't comment on my photo then I probably wouldn't have got my boobs done.”
It’s not the first time the 21-year-old has been under the knife, having had lip fillers, eyebrow lift injections and botox, veneers and a nose job in the past, which she hasn’t regretted.
It just goes to show, words can hurt people this much – here’s hoping Chloe decides to ignore future haters and doesn’t take their nasty words to heart.
