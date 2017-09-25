WATCH: Chloe Ferry Says Trolls Made Her Get A Boob Op, Leaving Her With Scars In Heartbreaking Vid

25 September 2017, 11:38

Chloe Ferry Boob uplift

The Geordie Shore star broke down over regretting the operation.

Being in the public eye means a lot of celebs get targeted by vile trolls, and Chloe Ferry has revealed the devastating effect the confidence knocking messages have had on her self-esteem and body.

Three Geordie Shore Stars Might Be Leaving The Show & It Just Won’t Be The Same

The Geordie Shore star broke down and cried about the scars she has been left with following a breast uplift, which she felt compelled to do after receiving horrible messages on Instagram.

Chloe Ferry Opens Up About Surgery In An Emotional Snapchat Story

Poor thing!

01:33

She revealed, “So I'm going to tell the truth about something I've had done, but no-one knows about. I used to think that I had the best looking boobs ever, they were so round and so perky. I was so confident and I thought they were so nice. 

“So, I put a photo on Instagram a while back with a low-cut top on, and everyone was commenting saying I had saggy boobs. From them people commenting on my photo saying that, it stuck in my head really badly and I became really insecure about it.

“I became really insecure about my boobs, so I got an uplift, and I've got awful scars on my boobs now because this person said that my boobs were saggy. That was literally from someone saying I had saggy boobs. I just think people need to be a lot nicer on comments and stuff because it really does affect people.

“I used to think I had the best looking boobs ever and someone commented on that photo and I got my boobs done. Now I'm left with a scar for life. If that person didn't comment on my photo then I probably wouldn't have got my boobs done.”

It’s not the first time the 21-year-old has been under the knife, having had lip fillers, eyebrow lift injections and botox, veneers and a nose job in the past, which she hasn’t regretted.

It just goes to show, words can hurt people this much – here’s hoping Chloe decides to ignore future haters and doesn’t take their nasty words to heart. 

Head over to the Capital app for all the latest news on your fave stars and some HUGE hits too! 

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Reveals Hair Extensions Left Her With Bald Patches

00:33

Trending On Capital FM

Olivia Attwood & Chris Hughes Split

Olivia Attwood Finally Breaks Her Silence On Rumoured Chris Hughes Split With This Emotional Message
Kylie Jenner At The Zoo

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Ellie Goulding and Liam Payne at the Armani LFW ev

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Too Good At Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good At Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  2. 2
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  3. 3
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix) artwork
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    Little Mix & CNCO
    itunes
  4. 4
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  5. 5
    Lonely Together artwork
    Lonely Together
    Avicii feat. Rita Ora
    itunes
  6. 6
    Crybaby artwork
    Crybaby
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  7. 7
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
    itunes
  8. 8
    Look What You Made Me Do
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  9. 9
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  10. 10
    Dusk Till Dawn artwork
    Dusk Till Dawn
    ZAYN feat. Sia
    itunes
  11. 11
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & Bloodpop
    itunes
  12. 12
    Swish Swish
    Katy Perry feat. Nicki Minaj
    itunes
  13. 13
    Rain artwork
    Rain
    The Script
    itunes
  14. 14
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  15. 15
    Heartline artwork
    Heartline
    Craig David
    itunes
  16. 16
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  17. 17
    Feels artwork
    Feels
    Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell, Katy Perry
    itunes
  18. 18
    Subeme La Radio artwork
    Subeme La Radio
    Enrique Iglesias Feat. Matt Terry & Sean
    itunes
  19. 19
    Mama artwork
    Mama
    Jonas Blue Feat. William Singe
  20. 20
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  21. 21
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  22. 22
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  23. 23
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  24. 24
    Back To You artwork
    Back To You
    Louis Tomlinson Feat. Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  25. 25
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson
  26. 26
    One Last Time artwork
    One Last Time
    Ariana Grande
  27. 27
    Attention artwork
    Attention
    Charlie Puth
  28. 28
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  29. 29
    Came Here For Love artwork
    Came Here For Love
    Sigala & Ella Eyre
    itunes
  30. 30
    Instruction artwork
    Instruction
    Jax Jones Feat. Demi Lovato & Stefflon D
    itunes
  31. 31
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
  32. 32
    Power artwork
    Power
    Little Mix Feat. Stormzy
  33. 33
    Hurtin Me artwork
    Hurtin Me
    Stefflon Don feat. French Montana
    itunes
  34. 34
    Boys artwork
    Boys
    Charli XCX
    itunes
  35. 35
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana Feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  36. 36
    Bestie artwork
    Bestie
    Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane
    itunes
  37. 37
    Strip That Down artwork
    Strip That Down
    Liam Payne Feat. Quavo
  38. 38
    Mi Gente artwork
    Mi Gente
    J Balvin & Willy William
    itunes
  39. 39
    Wild Thoughts artwork
    Wild Thoughts
    DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
    itunes
  40. 40
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site