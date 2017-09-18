Three Geordie Shore Stars Might Be Leaving The Show & It Just Won’t Be The Same

18 September 2017, 12:22

Geordie Shore cast

We can’t deal with more of our faves leaving the show!

There are only a couple of Geordie Shore originals left in the show, but it looks like the cast might be thinning out even further after rumours that three of the cast might be leaving pretty soon!

Yep, we might be losing the likes of Aaron Chalmers, Gary Beadle AND Marty McKenna from the show.

Binky Felstead Slams Cheryl For Posting ‘Unrealistic’ Pics Of Her Flat Stomach Post-Baby

Aaron Chalmers, the tattooed hunk who is famous for his on/off relationship with Marnie Simpson on the show has hinted that he will be leaving the show as he wants to concentrate on his career as an MMA fighter instead.

Fans saw him leave the show temporarily to train for his first fight, and after winning his second fight in a row, Aaron told the Daily Mail, “Geordie Shore is my job, that's what has made us, but obviously I'm 30 now and I have a girlfriend, so maybe it's my time to step out of Geordie Shore and let somebody younger come in. 

“I've done what I need to do on there. You have to understand the show doesn't grow old, but we do. Six years ago it was fun, but we're getting older. The audience is getting younger and we're getting older. I'm very grateful for everything that has happened. Geordie Shore has given us the opportunity to do what I'm doing now.

“When I first started Geordie Shore, I never thought I would be on the billboard to fight at Wembley. It's all a bit surreal still.”

It comes as Marty McKenna also went on a tweet and delete spree over the weekend, claiming that he ha been sacked from the show but everyone else had found out before him.

He posted, “So I won't be going back to @mtvgeordieshore as I've been sacked according to a few people. F**king in thing is a liftin beg from @mtvex. Yeah mate funny how everyone else know before f**king me.”

It’s not the first time Marty has been in trouble with Geordie Shore bosses – he and Scotty T were both removed from the house back in May and banned from being on the summer special because of their bad behaviour.

A source said at the time, “Marty is just as bad if not worse than Scotty. He parties hard and it can get too much at times. He didn't fly out to Italy with the cast as producers had already made their minds up and knew he wouldn't be continuing for the rest of the series."

Although it looks like Marty might not be out just yet as he later tweeted about changing his password suggesting he might have been hacked and someone else posted the tweets on his behalf.

All of this comes right after Gaz Beadle’s future on the show came into question after he announced the happy news that he is about to become a dad. Despite the star being yet to make an announcement about whether or not he will return for the next series, fans and his castmates alike think that he might decide to hang up his pulling pants.

Here’s hoping the full cast will still be around for the next series at least – we can’t face losing three of our fave Geordies at the same time! 

Head over to the Capital app for all the latest news on your fave stars and some HUGE hits too! 

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Reveals Hair Extensions Left Her With Bald Patches

00:33

Trending On Capital FM

Taylor Swift Zombie Youtube

WATCH: Taylor Swift Transforming Into Her 'LWYMMD' Zombie Make-Up Is Creepy AF

Taylor Swift

Ellie Goulding and Liam Payne at the Armani LFW ev

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Kylie Jenner's New Rose Hair

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Too Good At Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good At Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  2. 2
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  3. 3
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  4. 4
    Lonely Together artwork
    Lonely Together
    Avicii feat. Rita Ora
    itunes
  5. 5
    Look What You Made Me Do artwork
    Look What You Made Me Do
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  6. 6
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix) artwork
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    Little Mix & CNCO
    itunes
  7. 7
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  8. 8
    Swish Swish artwork
    Swish Swish
    Katy Perry feat. Nicki Minaj
  9. 9
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & Bloodpop
    itunes
  10. 10
    Rain artwork
    Rain
    The Script
    itunes
  11. 11
    Dusk Till Dawn artwork
    Dusk Till Dawn
    ZAYN feat. Sia
    itunes
  12. 12
    Piece By Piece (Idol Version) artwork
    Piece By Piece (Idol Version)
    Kelly Clarkson
    itunes
  13. 13
    Ready For It artwork
    Ready For It
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  14. 14
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  15. 15
    Feels artwork
    Feels
    Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell, Katy Perry
    itunes
  16. 16
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  17. 17
    Subeme La Radio artwork
    Subeme La Radio
    Enrique Iglesias Feat. Matt Terry & Sean
    itunes
  18. 18
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  19. 19
    Mama artwork
    Mama
    Jonas Blue Feat. William Singe
  20. 20
    Crybaby artwork
    Crybaby
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  21. 21
    Back To You artwork
    Back To You
    Louis Tomlinson Feat. Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  22. 22
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back artwork
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
    Shawn Mendes
  23. 23
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  24. 24
    One Last Time artwork
    One Last Time
    Ariana Grande
  25. 25
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson
  26. 26
    Shape Of You (Remix) artwork
    Shape Of You (Remix)
    Ed Sheeran Feat. Stormzy
  27. 27
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
  28. 28
    Attention artwork
    Attention
    Charlie Puth
  29. 29
    Came Here For Love artwork
    Came Here For Love
    Sigala & Ella Eyre
    itunes
  30. 30
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
  31. 31
    Boys artwork
    Boys
    Charli XCX
    itunes
  32. 32
    Instruction artwork
    Instruction
    Jax Jones Feat. Demi Lovato & Stefflon D
    itunes
  33. 33
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
  34. 34
    Power artwork
    Power
    Little Mix Feat. Stormzy
  35. 35
    Mi Gente artwork
    Mi Gente
    J Balvin & Willy William
    itunes
  36. 36
    Wild Thoughts artwork
    Wild Thoughts
    DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
    itunes
  37. 37
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana Feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  38. 38
    Bestie artwork
    Bestie
    Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane
    itunes
  39. 39
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
    itunes
  40. 40
    Hurtin Me artwork
    Hurtin Me
    Stefflon Don feat. French Montana
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site