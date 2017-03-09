This Unknown Danish DJ Could Actually Beat Ed Sheeran To The No.1 Spot This Sunday

9 March 2017, 16:02

Ed Sheeran Martin Jensen Chart Battle

Ed Sheeran may be taking the world of music by storm but there's a Danish DJ you better keep an eye on.

Ed Sheeran has been ruling the top 40 for a good portion of 2017. All bar TWO weeks the guitar master has been in pole position, however his album track 'Galway Girl' is looking to propel Ed back to the No.1 spot.

The Mystery Woman Who Insipired Ed Sheeran's 'Galway Girl' Has Been Revealed & It's Not His GF

However, he's got some competition. Not only from the current No.1 duo The Chainsmokers & Coldplay but also a Danish producer Martin Jensen. Check out the contenders for the top spot below to help you choose...

ed sheeran galway girl

PIC: Vodafone Big Top 40

Current No.1: The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - 'Something Just Like This'

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - 'Something Just Like This'

Official Lyric Video

04:07

The Chainsmokers are like a hit-making machine, so when they paired up with fellow top 40 pros Coldplay, we knew it wouldn't take long for their collaboration to hit the top of the chart.

Download The Chainsmokers and Coldplay's 'Something Just Like This' now.

Ed Sheeran - 'Galway Girl'

We've got a feeling Ed Sheeran must be getting a little bored of seeing his name at the top of the charts at this point, but believe it or not he has a chance to grab his FOURTH No.1 of the year.

Download Ed Sheeran's 'Galway Girl' now.

Martin Jensen - 'Solo Dance'

This Danish DJ has come out of nowhere with possibly the biggest dance track of 2017 yet...'Solo Dance'. We can't wait to just sit back and watch the next global superstar be discovered right in front of our eyes.

Download Martin Jensen's 'Solo Dance' now.

You may also like...

Ed Sheeran - 'Starving' (Cover) (Capital Live Session)

04:09

Trending On Capital FM

Harry Potter Tattoo

This Is 100% The Greatest Harry Potter Tattoo You'll Ever See...And We're Not Kidding

Little Mix on set of their new video for 'No More

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Selena Gomez posts her first Instagram sequence

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Baby names

2017 Baby Names: 9 Predictions That Could Top The Charts Over The Next 12 Months

Camila Cabello real name

Pop Stars' Real Names: 48 Music Icons' REAL Identities Revealed

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  2. 2
    Shape Of You (Remix) artwork
    Shape Of You (Remix)
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  3. 3
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  4. 4
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  5. 5
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  6. 6
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  7. 7
    Play That Song artwork
    Play That Song
    Train
    itunes
  8. 8
    Ciao Adios artwork
    Ciao Adios
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  9. 9
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  10. 10
    Solo Dance artwork
    Solo Dance
    Martin Jensen
    itunes
  11. 11
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  12. 12
    It Ain't Me artwork
    It Ain't Me
    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
    itunes
  13. 13
    How Would You Feel (Paean) artwork
    How Would You Feel (Paean)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  14. 14
    Slide artwork
    Slide
    Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migos
    itunes
  15. 15
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  16. 16
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  17. 17
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  18. 18
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  19. 19
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  20. 20
    Safe Inside artwork
    Safe Inside
    James Arthur
    itunes
  21. 21
    I Feel It Coming artwork
    I Feel It Coming
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  22. 22
    September Song artwork
    September Song
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  23. 23
    Scared To Be Lonely artwork
    Scared To Be Lonely
    Martin Garrix feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  24. 24
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  25. 25
    That's What I Like artwork
    That's What I Like
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  26. 26
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever artwork
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever
    ZAYN & Taylor Swift
    itunes
  27. 27
    Big For Your Boots artwork
    Big For Your Boots
    Stormzy
    itunes
  28. 28
    Cold artwork
    Cold
    Maroon 5 feat. Future
    itunes
  29. 29
    Skin artwork
    Skin
    Rag'n'Bone Man
    itunes
  30. 30
    No Lie artwork
    No Lie
    Sean Paul feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  31. 31
    Stay artwork
    Stay
    Zedd feat. Alessia Cara
    itunes
  32. 32
    Can't Stop The Feeling artwork
    Can't Stop The Feeling
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  33. 33
    Text From Your Ex artwork
    Text From Your Ex
    Tinie Tempah feat. Tinashe
    itunes
  34. 34
    Swalla artwork
    Swalla
    Jason Derulo feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla...
    itunes
  35. 35
    Helium artwork
    Helium
    Sia
    itunes
  36. 36
    24K Magic artwork
    24K Magic
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  37. 37
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  38. 38
    Sexual artwork
    Sexual
    NEIKED feat. Dyo
    itunes
  39. 39
    Love artwork
    Love
    Lana Del Rey
    itunes
  40. 40
    Giants artwork
    Giants
    Take That
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site