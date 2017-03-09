The Mystery Woman Who Insipired Ed Sheeran's 'Galway Girl' Has Been Revealed & It's Not His GF

The muse behind the song that's got everybody practicing their best Irish jig has been revealed!

Ed's 'Divide' is currently conquering the music industry one world record at a time, however there is one song that has taken on a life of it's own and that's 'Galway Girl'.

No, we're not talking about the 'Galway Girl' that Gerard Butler sings in 'P.S I Love You', we're talking about this pop masterpiece...

You'd think that people would be too busy getting their Irish dancing on to worry about what the lyrics are all about, however since the tune dropped fans have been wondering who the hell the Galway girl actually is.

Well, look no further as we now know! Turns out the fiddle player 'in an Irish band' is Niamh Dunne from the band Beoga.

PIC: Beoga/Instagram

In an interview on an Irish radio station, Dunne revealed, "So we were over in Suffolk last year recording with him so that was kind of when the song came together and I suppose I was in front of him so he just wrote a song about what was in front of him so that was how it came about."

She added, "It started with a mutual friend of ours, Foy Vance - They were on tour together and they played some of Beoga’s tracks in the van together and Ed liked it so when he was making his new album he emailed us and asked if we would be up for doing some recording."

The track has in fact already peaked at No.1 in Ireland...

Galway Girl just hit #1 in Ireland, I love that @beogamusic x — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) March 3, 2017

Many have believed that the pair had been in a relationship during Ed's year out, however Niamh has confirmed that it is all just hearsay, "Everyone loves a good story but I’m afraid there isn’t much to tell."

