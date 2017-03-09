The Mystery Woman Who Insipired Ed Sheeran's 'Galway Girl' Has Been Revealed & It's Not His GF

9 March 2017, 11:13

Ed Sheeran Cherry Seaborn

The muse behind the song that's got everybody practicing their best Irish jig has been revealed!

Ed's 'Divide' is currently conquering the music industry one world record at a time, however there is one song that has taken on a life of it's own and that's 'Galway Girl'.

Ed Sheeran's Song 'Supermarket Flowers' Isn't Actually About His Mum & Here's Why

No, we're not talking about the 'Galway Girl' that Gerard Butler sings in 'P.S I Love You', we're talking about this pop masterpiece...

You'd think that people would be too busy getting their Irish dancing on to worry about what the lyrics are all about, however since the tune dropped fans have been wondering who the hell the Galway girl actually is.

Well, look no further as we now know! Turns out the fiddle player 'in an Irish band' is Niamh Dunne from the band Beoga.

niamh dunne

PIC: Beoga/Instagram

QUIZ: You Can't Work Out Who's Ed Sheeran And Who's Rupert Grint From These Close-Up Pics Of Ginger Locks

In an interview on an Irish radio station, Dunne revealed, "So we were over in Suffolk last year recording with him so that was kind of when the song came together and I suppose I was in front of him so he just wrote a song about what was in front of him so that was how it came about."

She added, "It started with a mutual friend of ours, Foy Vance - They were on tour together and they played some of Beoga’s tracks in the van together and Ed liked it so when he was making his new album he emailed us and asked if we would be up for doing some recording."

The track has in fact already peaked at No.1 in Ireland...

Many have believed that the pair had been in a relationship during Ed's year out, however Niamh has confirmed that it is all just hearsay, "Everyone loves a good story but I’m afraid there isn’t much to tell."

You may also like...

Ed Sheeran - 'Shape Of You' Ft. Stormzy (Capital Live Session)

04:31

Trending On Capital FM

Disappointed woman looks at her mobile phone

There's An Exclusive Tinder For The Elite... And If You're Not Pretty Enough, You're Not Allowed In!
Little Mix on set of their new video for 'No More

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Ed Sheeran Music

See more Ed Sheeran Music

Ed Sheeran News

See more Ed Sheeran News

Ed Sheeran and Rupert Grint Quiz Asset

QUIZ: You Can't Work Out Who's Ed Sheeran And Who's Rupert Grint From These Close-Up Pics Of Ginger Locks
Ed Sheeran album pressing instagram

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide’ Album Just Hit A Massive YouTube Milestone Days After Its Release!

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran's Song 'Supermarket Flowers' Isn't Actually About His Mum & Here's Why

Ed Sheeran Videos

See more Ed Sheeran Videos

Ed Sheeran Taylor Swift Squad

"Waking Up & Thinking How Did That Happen?" - Ed Reveals The Perks Of Being In Taylor's Squad
Ed Sheeran & Ronaldo

Ed Sheeran's Revealed Why Brazilian Footy Icon Ronaldo Is 100% A Bigger Superfan Than You
Ed Sheeran Competition

WATCH: Ed Sheeran's Stunning Live Performance Of 'What Do I Know' Is Just Incredible

Ed Sheeran Pictures

See more Ed Sheeran Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles VMA's

#HappyBirthdayEdSheeran! 16 Pics That Prove Ed's The Ultimate BFF In Pop!

Fashion Face Off: Sam Smith V. Ed Sheeran

Fashion Face-Off: Ed Sheeran Vs Sam Smith