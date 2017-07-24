WATCH: Charlotte Crosby Trolls Her Followers By Posting That Her Lips Are “Natural”

The star posted a pouty selfie and got all her followers talking!

We’ll give Charlotte Crosby her dues – she’s a PRO at trolling her haters, and she pulled a prank on her followers this weekend after posting a seriously pouty selfie on Instagram.

Charlotte posted a holiday snap with her boyfriend, Stephen Bear, which immediately baited the trolls who were commenting about her inflated pout… so she thought she would incense them even more by commenting that her lips were natural!

45 degrees A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) onJul 23, 2017 at 5:10am PDT

However, the comment was just Charlotte having a laugh at the people that would "bite" at her tongue-in-cheek comment, and she revealed the truth on Snapchat.

Charlotte Crosby Trolls The Haters With Her 'Natural' Lips 00:32

The former Geordie Shore star told her Snapchat followers to check out the comments if they wanted a good laugh – and it’s surprising how many people thought she was actually being serious.

Charlotte has never tried to hide the fact she has had a nose job and lip fillers and even spoke openly about it when she appeared on Loose Women. Top marks for trolling the haters, Char!