Charlotte Crosby Shares First EVER DMs With Stephen Bear & They're Hilariously Brilliant

17 July 2017, 16:19

Charlotte Crosby & Stephen Bear

These throwback messages are a weird step back in time!

When it comes to reality TV super couples, Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear have to be up there as one of the best. Between them they've appeared on Geordie Shore, Celebrity Big Brother (which they both won), Shipwrecked, Celebs Go Dating and Ex On The Beach.

The pair of them even present the show Just Tattoo Of Us together, so it's fair to say they've got some strong TV credentials.

> Fans Believe Charlotte & Bear Are On The Verge Of Getting Pregnant Days After Moving In Together

But when did the pair first meet and how did they end up dating? Well Charlotte has shared a screenshot of their first ever DMs to each other on Twitter and it makes for some seriously funny reading...

The picture shows that it was Bear who reached out to Charlotte first and asked her for some good places to go in Newcastle, whilst also sending his number - slick moves Stephen!

Charlotte didn't leave him waiting long and hit straight back a few minutes later and even asked if Bear had BBM! Does anyone still have that? Nah, us neither.

Bear then hits back with that classic flirty phrase 'I'm on the iPhone', before Charlotte reveales she'll send him her number shortly.

So if this was when the pair first interacted, why did it take so long for them to actually start a relationship?

Well during February 2012, when Bear and Charlotte first started talking, the Geordie Shore star was part of an on-off relationship with her co-star Gaz Beadle, so presumably wasn't looking to follow anything up.

But it's all worked out in the end and the pair seem more loved up than ever, recently moving in together and talking about having kids, giving us all hope that we'll find love in the end!

Whilst you're here, check out the time Charlotte took us on a video tour of her incredible pad...

Charlotte Crosby Takes Us On A Tour Of Her Mansion

01:26

