Charlotte Crosby & Stephen Bear Split Again Amongst Rumours He Kissed A Girl In A Club

Charlotte confirmed the on/off couple had split.

It’s not the first time Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear have parted ways, but it looks like this time it might be for good, after Charlotte slammed Bear for getting with a girl in a club just two days after they broke up.

Charlotte tweeted and deleted the news, telling her fans “WOW. I can't believe stuck by someone for so long... for it to take 48 hours for them to be necking on with someone in a club. In front of everyone.”

WOW — Charlotte Crosby (@Charlottegshore) October 22, 2017

They musta been broke up 48hours when it happened... She deleted that tweet now so maybe she's tryna make him look worse than he is pic.twitter.com/5yNvXyrSVz — LISA (@li_fagan) October 22, 2017

Charlotte then deleted the posts but left up one reading, “When you try and tell every1 some1 is different and you have there back thru and thru. And they go and prove you wrong”, also replying to fans who had seen Bear and the girl kissing.

When you try and tell every1 some1 is different and you have there back thru and thru. And they go and prove you wrong — Charlotte Crosby (@Charlottegshore) October 22, 2017

He did — Charlotte Crosby (@Charlottegshore) October 22, 2017

A day and a half — Charlotte Crosby (@Charlottegshore) October 22, 2017

He did lie — Charlotte Crosby (@Charlottegshore) October 22, 2017

While Bear has yet to comment on social media, his representative told the Daily Mail, “I can confirm that sadly Stephen and Charlotte ended their relationship last week. The pair ended on good terms, and no one else was involved whatsoever.”

The couple had last split up back in August when Charlotte posted a teary Snapchat video telling her fans, “I love Stephen so much but when someone is so selfish to always put themselves first not even care about the little things that you ask them to do that are so important to you it just makes you question whether they care at all. I've been so upset today and I've been so upset for a little while and I wish I could tell you why but I just don't think he cares as much as I do.”

Fan were quick to stick up for Char, tweeting their support for the former Geordie Shore star:

she is a munter compared to Charlotte and now atleast u can stop using Charlotte for money and fame — karma (@Sunderland1987) October 23, 2017

I really thought Stephen bear and charlotte were such good couple poor girl has been through the horrors with fellas — lucia o sullivan (@lucia94_lucy) October 23, 2017

Bear is a nobody without Charlotte is he. Silly boy @Charlottegshore — Chloë S (@chloeshanks) October 23, 2017

Can’t believe all these girls are so shook about Bear cheating on Charlotte, like have you seen any program with him in it — MLDave (@DavoCyphus) October 23, 2017

Charlotte was always gonna be too good for Bear through and through !! — LT (@toneegladwell) October 23, 2017

Your 1000 times better than bear, he’s a attention seeker who’s in for the fame. Can’t stand him. Chin up Charlotte x — Rebecca Jane Bailey (@rebeccabailey21) October 23, 2017

Great! Not only did he ruin things with Charlotte but his career. I hope @Charlotte gets her own show! pic.twitter.com/3ndnEcuFle — Viridiana Noriega (@ViridiBirdy) October 23, 2017

I was the Same! Everyone said he's changed, a leopard never changes their spots! Once a cheat always a dirty cheat! He's lost an angel — Lizzzyyy (@Charlottefan6) October 22, 2017

Honestly thought you’d be different & have more respect for Charlotte. You could at least move on privately instead of a public place? — ScubaCharlotte (@PsychoParsnip) October 22, 2017

Stephen Bear hasn’t had the best track record with previous girlfriends so here's hoping that split really was amicable - Char's been through a lot in the past couple of years!