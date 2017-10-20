Fans Are Trolling Charlotte Crosby Claiming That She "Looks Like Michael Jackson" Due To Her Nose Job

Poor Char.

Fans have often criticised Charlotte Crosby for her use of cosmetic procedures, however the latest trolling is even more extreme and it’s not okay.

She’s being criticised by fans for “looking like Michael Jackson” in her latest selfie.

It’s thought that the 27 year old ex Geordie Shore star spent £4000 on her new nose last year.

However, fans now think that she’s gone too far and looks “like a different person” after comparing her to the late singer, who famously underwent several cosmetic procedures.

“Charlotte what has she done to her face she is like a different person”, one wrote whilst another added, “you look like Michael Jackson”.

At the beginning of the month, Charlotte was branded a “freak” by social media trolls who weren't on board with her “painful” looking lips.

If Charlotte is happy then that’s all that matters, amiright?

