Uh Oh… Charlotte Crosby Had An Awkward Run In With Gaz Beadle & His GF After Their Baby News

It’s the first time the three of them have been in the same place since Gaz and Emma McVey revealed they are expecting a baby.

It’s never easy to bump into an ex, so we feel for Charlotte Crosby, who bumped into her ex, Gary Beadle and his pregnant girlfriend, Emma McVey, this week.

The former couple were both at their Geordie Shore pal, Aaron Chalmers’ MMA fight on Friday night when they came face to face in the VIP bar at Wembley Arena.

A source told the Daily Mail, “From the onset you could see tension between them as Gaz stood next to the bar with Emma whilst Charlotte was already in there with Sophie [Kasaei] and another friend.”

They claimed that Charlotte looked visibly upset after bumping into the couple who are expecting their first baby together, announcing this week that their upcoming arrival is going to be a boy.

It’s bound to be bittersweet for Charlotte given that she and Gaz parted ways acrimoniously after she revealed he had cheated on her with three girls while appearing on Ex On The Beach while she was suffering from an ectopic pregnancy with Gary’s baby.

We hope you’re OK, Char!