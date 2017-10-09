Producers Are Set To Cast An All-Female CBB In 2018 & Celebrate A Momentous Moment In Modern History

Now this could be very interesting!

When it comes to reality TV, we all know that Love Island is top of the pile right now.

Big Brother bosses even admitted as much when they said they'd need to change in order to compete with ITV's romance-seeking show.

So when we heard that producers were set to cast an all-female set of housemates for Celebrity Big Brother 2018 in January, we weren't really that surprised.

However it turns out that there's actually a very important reason that Channel 5 are looking at the possibility of an all-female cast and that's because they're looking to celebrate 100 years since women won the right to vote!

Speaking to The Sun, a show insider revealed, “Channel 5 wants to make a real splash as part of their women’s vote celebrations."

“They are keen to cast opinionated women like Germaine Greer over no-mark reality TV girls who look good but have little to say or bring to the conversation. Bosses are expecting cat fights galore, plenty of tension and clashing personalities.”

There have been plenty of strong female housemates in the past, with the likes of Charlotte Crosby, Katie Price and of course in the most recent series Sarah Harding taking home the crown.

It would be interesting to see exactly who producers would recruit for the show and whether they'd actually be able to pull it off, but we think it'd make for some incredible viewing!

