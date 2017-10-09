15 Reality Show Relationships That Were Totally Doomed From The Very Beginning

Now we're just sitting here questioning whether true love even exists at all!

It's pretty rare that a relationship which goes through the stress of being broadcast on a reality TV show stands the test of time (shout out to you Speidi), but sometimes couples are just doomed from the very beginning.

So we decided to take a look at some of those reality realitionships which were just never gonna work out...

> 22 Side-Gigs You Had NO Idea These Celebs Had

Chanelle Hayes & Ziggy Lichman

These two got together on Big Brother way back in 2007 when Chanelle was known as a Victoria Beckham wannabe and Ziggy was a long-haired former boyband member. They broke up in the house with Ziggy famously stating "it's not you, it's me".



(Pic: PA)

Kevin Federline & Britney Spears

Yep, even Pop toyalty Britney Spears has fallen foul of the reality TV curse. She married Kevin Federline back in 2004 and had two children with him. They starred in a show titled 'Britney and Kevin: Chaotic' and that pretty much summed up the whole thing tbh.

Binky Felstead & Alex Mytton

The two poshest people on this list, Binky and Alex were one of the main couples on Made In Chelsea back in 2014. Pretty much from the off, Alex's cheating ways landed him in hot water on a number of occasions and the pair eventually split.



(Pic: Getty)

Kim Kardashian & Kris Humphries

Kim marries basketball star Kris after being together for a year and the pair starred in their own two-part wedding special show on E!. Sadly they filed for divorce after just 72 days, which has to be one of the quickest splits on this list.



(Pic: PA)

Lauren Goodger & Mark Wright

When TOWIE first began all the way back in 2010, the focus was on a love triangle between Mark Wright, Lauren Goodger and Lucy Mecklenburgh. Needless to say Mark and Lauren didn't last long.



(Pic: Getty)

Stephen Bear & Lillie Lexie Gregg

These two met on the set of Ex On The Beach in 2016, however Bear's antics shortly afterwards with Chloe Khan in the CBB house meant that the pair had a very public split. Painful stuff.



(Pic: Channel 5)

Sam Thompson & Tiffany Watson

Made In Chelsea has seen is fait share of break ups over the years, but none has quite been as drawn out as Sam and Tiff. They dated, broke up and dated some more for two years before going on a break, where Sam got with fellow cast member Mimi and it ended...for good.



(Pic: Getty)

Katie Price & Peter Andre

Yes, it's almost easy to forget that these two actually met on 'I'm A Celeb', but after getting close in the jungle they ended up getting married a year later and starred in their own reality show! They lasted four years and had three kids together, but there were cracks from the start sadly.



(Pic: PA)

Stephanie Davis & Jeremy McConnell

Never far away from the headlines this year, Steph and Jez met on Celebrity Big Brother in 2016 when Steph publicly dumped boyfriend Sam Reece on the show. After having son Caben-Albi together, the pair have split and Jeremy was charged with assaulting Steph.



(Pic: PA)

Vicky Pattison & Ricci Guarnaccio

Since these two set eyes on each other back in season 2 of Geordie Shore in 2012, when Vicky was torn between her then boyfriend Dan and new lad Ricci, they had an up and down relationship, got engaged and then ended up splitting up following a rollercoaster few years.



(Pic: Getty)

Jamie O'Hara & Bianca Gascoigne

Celebrity Big Brother has had plenty of hook-ups, but Jamie and Bianca's in 2016 was next level. Bianca claimed she was single before Jamie found out she actually had a boyfriend on the outside. They lasted four days outside the house.



(Pic: Channel 5)

Nikki Grahame & Pete Bennett

Whilst the public loved the pair during their time on Big Brother back in 2006, but their relationship was undoubtedly doomed from the very beginning. They dated for a month after leaving the house before Pete ended things.



(Pic: Getty)

Lee Ryan & Jasmine Waltz

Lee Ryan of boyband Blue fame got together with model Jasmine Waltz on CBB before getting involved in a love triangle with another model Casey Batchelor. It's safe to say that this didn't last more than a few millisconds.



(Pic: Channel 5)

Chantelle Houghton & Samuel Preston

Chantell entered CBB as aa non celebrity and eded up winning the whole thing. She also won the heart of musician Preston and the couple went on to get married. According to Chantelle, Presont told her he regretted marrying her after just a month of wedded bliss. Awks.



(Pic: Channel 4)

Lewis Bloor & Marnie Simpson

Another couple who seemed destined to spend forever together after a stint on CBB, Marnie and Lewis were super loved up on the show. Sadly, after a number of public spats on social media, the couple split after 8 months and Lewis later admitted to cheating.



(Pic: PA)

> Download Our Fancy New App And Get ALL The Latest Celebrity Chat Before Anyone Else!

Whilst you're here, remind yourself of when Jamie O'Hara and Nicola McLean got pretty close on CBB...