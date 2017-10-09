15 Reality Show Relationships That Were Totally Doomed From The Very Beginning

9 October 2017, 14:22

Now we're just sitting here questioning whether true love even exists at all!

It's pretty rare that a relationship which goes through the stress of being broadcast on a reality TV show stands the test of time (shout out to you Speidi), but sometimes couples are just doomed from the very beginning.

So we decided to take a look at some of those reality realitionships which were just never gonna work out...

> 22 Side-Gigs You Had NO Idea These Celebs Had

Chanelle Hayes & Ziggy Lichman

These two got together on Big Brother way back in 2007 when Chanelle was known as a Victoria Beckham wannabe and Ziggy was a long-haired former boyband member. They broke up in the house with Ziggy famously stating "it's not you, it's me".

Chanelle Hayes & Ziggy Lichfield
(Pic: PA)

Kevin Federline & Britney Spears

Yep, even Pop toyalty Britney Spears has fallen foul of the reality TV curse. She married Kevin Federline back in 2004 and had two children with him. They starred in a show titled 'Britney and Kevin: Chaotic' and that pretty much summed up the whole thing tbh.

Binky Felstead & Alex Mytton

The two poshest people on this list, Binky and Alex were one of the main couples on Made In Chelsea back in 2014. Pretty much from the off, Alex's cheating ways landed him in hot water on a number of occasions and the pair eventually split.

Binky Felstead & Alex Mytton
(Pic: Getty)

Kim Kardashian & Kris Humphries

Kim marries basketball star Kris after being together for a year and the pair starred in their own two-part wedding special show on E!. Sadly they filed for divorce after just 72 days, which has to be one of the quickest splits on this list.

Kim Kardashian & Kris Humphries
(Pic: PA)

Lauren Goodger & Mark Wright

When TOWIE first began all the way back in 2010, the focus was on a love triangle between Mark Wright, Lauren Goodger and Lucy Mecklenburgh. Needless to say Mark and Lauren didn't last long.

Lauren Goodger & Mark Wright
(Pic: Getty)

Stephen Bear & Lillie Lexie Gregg

These two met on the set of Ex On The Beach in 2016, however Bear's antics shortly afterwards with Chloe Khan in the CBB house meant that the pair had a very public split. Painful stuff.

Stephen Bear & Lillie Lexie Gregg
(Pic: Channel 5)

Sam Thompson & Tiffany Watson

Made In Chelsea has seen is fait share of break ups over the years, but none has quite been as drawn out as Sam and Tiff. They dated, broke up and dated some more for two years before going on a break, where Sam got with fellow cast member Mimi and it ended...for good.

Sam Thompson & Tiffany Watson
(Pic: Getty)

Katie Price & Peter Andre

Yes, it's almost easy to forget that these two actually met on 'I'm A Celeb', but after getting close in the jungle they ended up getting married a year later and starred in their own reality show! They lasted four years and had three kids together, but there were cracks from the start sadly.

Katie Price & Peter Andre
(Pic: PA)

Stephanie Davis & Jeremy McConnell

Never far away from the headlines this year, Steph and Jez met on Celebrity Big Brother in 2016 when Steph publicly dumped boyfriend Sam Reece on the show. After having son Caben-Albi together, the pair have split and Jeremy was charged with assaulting Steph.

Steph Davis & Jeremy Mcconnell
(Pic: PA)

Vicky Pattison & Ricci Guarnaccio

Since these two set eyes on each other back in season 2 of Geordie Shore in 2012, when Vicky was torn between her then boyfriend Dan and new lad Ricci, they had an up and down relationship, got engaged and then ended up splitting up following a rollercoaster few years.

Vicky Pattison & Ricci Guarnaccio
(Pic: Getty)

Jamie O'Hara & Bianca Gascoigne

Celebrity Big Brother has had plenty of hook-ups, but Jamie and Bianca's in 2016 was next level. Bianca claimed she was single before Jamie found out she actually had a boyfriend on the outside. They lasted four days outside the house.

Jamie O'Hara & Bianca Gascoigne
(Pic: Channel 5)

Nikki Grahame & Pete Bennett

Whilst the public loved the pair during their time on Big Brother back in 2006, but their relationship was undoubtedly doomed from the very beginning. They dated for a month after leaving the house before Pete ended things.

Nikki Grahame & Pete Bennett
(Pic: Getty)

Lee Ryan & Jasmine Waltz

Lee Ryan of boyband Blue fame got together with model Jasmine Waltz on CBB before getting involved in a love triangle with another model Casey Batchelor. It's safe to say that this didn't last more than a few millisconds.

Lee Ryan & Jasmine Waltz
(Pic: Channel 5)

Chantelle Houghton & Samuel Preston

Chantell entered CBB as aa non celebrity and eded up winning the whole thing. She also won the heart of musician Preston and the couple went on to get married. According to Chantelle, Presont told her he regretted marrying her after just a month of wedded bliss. Awks.

Chantelle Houghton & Samuel Preston
(Pic: Channel 4)

Lewis Bloor & Marnie Simpson

Another couple who seemed destined to spend forever together after a stint on CBB, Marnie and Lewis were super loved up on the show. Sadly, after a number of public spats on social media, the couple split after 8 months and Lewis later admitted to cheating.

Lewis Bloor & Marnie Simpson
(Pic: PA)

> Download Our Fancy New App And Get ALL The Latest Celebrity Chat Before Anyone Else!

Whilst you're here, remind yourself of when Jamie O'Hara and Nicola McLean got pretty close on CBB...

Trending On Capital FM

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Gets Beautifully Honest About Living With Bipolar & Recovering From Addiction

Demi Lovato

Cheryl confirms her return to The X Factor

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Cheryl takes to the L'Oreal catwalk after giving b

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Too Good At Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good At Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  2. 2
    Lonely Together artwork
    Lonely Together
    Avicii feat. Rita Ora
    itunes
  3. 3
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix) artwork
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    Little Mix & CNCO
    itunes
  4. 4
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
    itunes
  5. 5
    Rockstar artwork
    Rockstar
    Post Malone Feat. 21 Savage
    itunes
  6. 6
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  7. 7
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  8. 8
    Dusk Till Dawn (feat. Sia)
    ZAYN
    itunes
  9. 9
    Hurtin Me artwork
    Hurtin Me
    Stefflon Don feat. French Montana
    itunes
  10. 10
    Heartline artwork
    Heartline
    Craig David
    itunes
  11. 11
    Little Bit Leave It
    Chris & Kem
    itunes
  12. 12
    Crybaby artwork
    Crybaby
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  13. 13
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  14. 14
    Heavy
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  15. 15
    Look What You Made Me Do
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  16. 16
    Rain artwork
    Rain
    The Script
    itunes
  17. 17
    Mi Gente (Remix) artwork
    Mi Gente (Remix)
    J Balvin feat. Beyonce
    itunes
  18. 18
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  19. 19
    Ready For It artwork
    Ready For It
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  20. 20
    Man's Not Hot
    Big Shaq
    itunes
  21. 21
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
  22. 22
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  23. 23
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  24. 24
    Feels artwork
    Feels
    Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell & Katy Perr
    itunes
  25. 25
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & Bloodpop
    itunes
  26. 26
    Mama artwork
    Mama
    Jonas Blue Feat. William Singe
  27. 27
    Bestie artwork
    Bestie
    Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane
    itunes
  28. 28
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  29. 29
    What Lovers Do (feat. SZA)
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  30. 30
    Subeme La Radio artwork
    Subeme La Radio
    Enrique Iglesias Feat. Matt Terry & Sean
    itunes
  31. 31
    Swish Swish (feat. Nicki Minaj)
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  32. 32
    Unforgettable
    French Montana
    itunes
  33. 33
    Finders Keepers
    Mabel
    itunes
  34. 34
    Too Much to Ask
    Niall Horan
    itunes
  35. 35
    If I'm Lucky artwork
    If I'm Lucky
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  36. 36
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  37. 37
    Power
    Little Mix
    itunes
  38. 38
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  39. 39
    How Long artwork
    How Long
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  40. 40
    Back To You artwork
    Back To You
    Louis Tomlinson & Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site