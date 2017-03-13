The 17 Celeb Faceswaps That You HAVE To See

13 March 2017, 11:40

Khloe Kardashian face swaps with Rob Kardashian

WARNING: Some MAY give you nightmares, and some may make you laugh hysterically. We cannot be held responsible for your chosen response. You have been warned.

Face swapping is taking over. All the celebrities are getting in on it. From One Direction to John Legend, anyone who is anyone is swapping faces with their nearest and dearest. Check out the MUST-SEE disturbing, damn right brilliant and slightly worrying celeb face swaps. 

31 Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear

The couple have been spending a lot of time together recently, so as all the best couples do, the decided to swap faces! In a scary turn of events though, how good does Bear's face look with Charlotte's hair!?

Kylie Jenner and Kanye West

Yep, Kylie swapped faces with her brother in law, Kanye and THIS is the result.
 

Khloe Kardashian and Gigi Hadid

Minds = blown.
 
Khloe Kardashian face swaps with Gigi Hadid

Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna

Who would've thought that THESE two would EVER be friends, let alone FACESWAP?! 
 
Blac Chyna Kylie Jenner faceswap

Vanessa Hudgens and Selena Gomez

For two beautiful girls, this is kind of scary.
 
 

@selenagomez and I face swapped. I thought it would look more normal. We blame the lighting.

A video posted by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) onApr 8, 2016 at 8:51pm PDT

 

Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas

This is legit going to haunt us in our sleep. Thanks for the nightmares, guys. 
 
Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas face swap

 

Charlotte Crosby and Caroline Flack

Not the best one we have ever seen but these two lovely ladies look like they are having THE best time. 
  
 

Me and Flacks attempt of the facey swap last night #CelebJuice #SnapChatAddicts @carolineflack

A video posted by @charlottegshore onMar 30, 2016 at 9:35pm PDT

 

Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian

You can definitely tell that these two are from the same gene pool!
Khloe Kardashian face swaps with Rob Kardashian

 

The Vamps

If we didn't think that The Vamps boys were long lost brothers before, we DEFINITELY do now. 
 
 

Brad and I

A photo posted by James McVey (@iamjamesmcvey) onMar 10, 2016 at 4:03pm PST

 

Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne

They are clearly spending TOO much time together because they are slowly but surely morphing into one another. Not that we're complaining.

 

George Shelley and 5 Seconds of Summer

Ya know... when you're in Hong Kong and you NATURALLY run into one of the World's biggest boy bands.

 

Marvin and Rochelle Humes

WHY does this weirdly work?! 

Marvin and Rochelle face swap

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

Because... you CANNOT tell that these two are related. At all.

Ashley Benson and Shay Mitchell

The Pretty Little Liars girls even make THIS work.
 
 

#buttahbenzo

A photo posted by Ashley Benson (@itsashbenzo) onApr 11, 2016 at 6:10pm PDT

 

Jimmy Kimmel and his daughter

A completely normal thing to do with your daughter. 
 
 

My daughter Jane looks SO much like me

A video posted by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) onMar 5, 2016 at 11:29am PST

 

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Some Faceswaps are amazing. Some are just a little disturbing. 

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend faceswap 

Jimmy Fallon and Tyler Oakley

The glasses are going to give us nightmares. 

Jimmy Fallon and Tyler Oakley Faceswap

You May Also Like...

The Kardashians Best Snapchats!

01:28

Trending On Capital FM

carpool karaoke season 1 facebook

Here's Everything We Know About 'Carpool Karaoke: The Series' Season 1...So Far

Kim Kardashian presents an award

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Little Mix on set of their new video for 'No More

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Fashion Moments 10th March

This Week's 8 MOST-TALKED About Fashion Moments (10th March)

Baby names

2017 Baby Names: 10 Predictions That Could Top The Charts Over The Next 12 Months

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  3. 3
    Shape Of You (Jack Wins remix) artwork
    Shape Of You (Jack Wins remix)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  4. 4
    Solo Dance artwork
    Solo Dance
    Martin Jensen
    itunes
  5. 5
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  6. 6
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  7. 7
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag'n'Bone Man
    itunes
  8. 8
    Scared of the Dark
    Steps
    itunes
  9. 9
    Ciao Adios artwork
    Ciao Adios
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  10. 10
    Play That Song
    Train
    itunes
  11. 11
    Shape Of You (Remix) artwork
    Shape Of You (Remix)
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  12. 12
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  13. 13
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  14. 14
    It Ain't Me artwork
    It Ain't Me
    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
    itunes
  15. 15
    Slide artwork
    Slide
    Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migos
    itunes
  16. 16
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  17. 17
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  18. 18
    Scared To Be Lonely artwork
    Scared To Be Lonely
    Martin Garrix feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  19. 19
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  20. 20
    Cold artwork
    Cold
    Maroon 5 feat. Future
    itunes
  21. 21
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  22. 22
    I Feel It Coming artwork
    I Feel It Coming
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  23. 23
    September Song artwork
    September Song
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  24. 24
    How Would You Feel (Paean) artwork
    How Would You Feel (Paean)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  25. 25
    Safe Inside artwork
    Safe Inside
    James Arthur
    itunes
  26. 26
    Green Light
    Lorde
    itunes
  27. 27
    Stay artwork
    Stay
    Zedd feat. Alessia Cara
    itunes
  28. 28
    That's What I Like artwork
    That's What I Like
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  29. 29
    Supermarket Flowers
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  30. 30
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  31. 31
    No More Sad Songs
    Little Mix feat. Machine Gun Kelly
    itunes
  32. 32
    Big For Your Boots artwork
    Big For Your Boots
    Stormzy
    itunes
  33. 33
    Happier
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  34. 34
    Dive artwork
    Dive
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  35. 35
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever artwork
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever
    ZAYN & Taylor Swift
    itunes
  36. 36
    No Lie artwork
    No Lie
    Sean Paul feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  37. 37
    What Do I Know?
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  38. 38
    Skin artwork
    Skin
    Rag'n'Bone Man
    itunes
  39. 39
    Text From Your Ex artwork
    Text From Your Ex
    Tinie Tempah feat. Tinashe
    itunes
  40. 40
    Can't Stop The Feeling artwork
    Can't Stop The Feeling
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site