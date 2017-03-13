The 17 Celeb Faceswaps That You HAVE To See

WARNING: Some MAY give you nightmares, and some may make you laugh hysterically. We cannot be held responsible for your chosen response. You have been warned.

Face swapping is taking over. All the celebrities are getting in on it. From One Direction to John Legend, anyone who is anyone is swapping faces with their nearest and dearest. Check out the MUST-SEE disturbing, damn right brilliant and slightly worrying celeb face swaps.

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear

The couple have been spending a lot of time together recently, so as all the best couples do, the decided to swap faces! In a scary turn of events though, how good does Bear's face look with Charlotte's hair!?

A post shared by Stephen Hollywood Bear (@stevie_bear) onMar 13, 2017 at 4:24am PDT

Kylie Jenner and Kanye West

Yep, Kylie swapped faces with her brother in law, Kanye and THIS is the result.

A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) onMay 3, 2016 at 3:54pm PDT

Khloe Kardashian and Gigi Hadid

Minds = blown.

Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna

Who would've thought that THESE two would EVER be friends, let alone FACESWAP?!

Vanessa Hudgens and Selena Gomez

For two beautiful girls, this is kind of scary.

@selenagomez and I face swapped. I thought it would look more normal. We blame the lighting. A video posted by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) onApr 8, 2016 at 8:51pm PDT

Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas

This is legit going to haunt us in our sleep. Thanks for the nightmares, guys.

Charlotte Crosby and Caroline Flack

Not the best one we have ever seen but these two lovely ladies look like they are having THE best time.

Me and Flacks attempt of the facey swap last night #CelebJuice #SnapChatAddicts @carolineflack A video posted by @charlottegshore onMar 30, 2016 at 9:35pm PDT

Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian

You can definitely tell that these two are from the same gene pool!

The Vamps

If we didn't think that The Vamps boys were long lost brothers before, we DEFINITELY do now.

Brad and I A photo posted by James McVey (@iamjamesmcvey) onMar 10, 2016 at 4:03pm PST

Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne

They are clearly spending TOO much time together because they are slowly but surely morphing into one another. Not that we're complaining.

George Shelley and 5 Seconds of Summer

Ya know... when you're in Hong Kong and you NATURALLY run into one of the World's biggest boy bands.

ERRRMAGERD. We just found the @5SOS boys in Hong Kong & @higeorgeshelley filmed our favourite face swap EVER pic.twitter.com/p0srFoyQQz — Capital Breakfast (@CapitalLondon) March 10, 2016

Marvin and Rochelle Humes

WHY does this weirdly work?!

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

Because... you CANNOT tell that these two are related. At all.

Ashley Benson and Shay Mitchell

The Pretty Little Liars girls even make THIS work.

#buttahbenzo A photo posted by Ashley Benson (@itsashbenzo) onApr 11, 2016 at 6:10pm PDT

Jimmy Kimmel and his daughter

A completely normal thing to do with your daughter.

My daughter Jane looks SO much like me A video posted by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) onMar 5, 2016 at 11:29am PST

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Some Faceswaps are amazing. Some are just a little disturbing.

Jimmy Fallon and Tyler Oakley

The glasses are going to give us nightmares.

