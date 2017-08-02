"I Can’t Do What Most 18 Year Olds Do" - Brooklyn Beckham Talks About How Rough Fame Was For Him

You've gotta admit; he hasn't had the usual upbringing, has he?

When your parents are Victoria and David Beckham, chances are, you can't expect to be hanging out, down the road, with a couple of your mates. You're pretty A-lister; that's why.

And that's the sort of dilemma, 18-year-old Brooklyn Beckham said he's faced, recently.

He claims that life in the spotlight has been tough for him, as he hasn't been able to have the usual life of other 18-year-olds. "I feel like it [fame] has its ups and downs. I feel like I get opportunities that most people my age don’t get.

Brooklyn continued, and while he said it did have its downsides, there were also positives to his fame; "But, like, I can’t do what most 18 year olds do. Like, I can’t go out partying all the time, I have to work and get up early. So it kind of has its ups and downs."

This comes after Brooklyn released his debut photography book.

Still, not many 18-year-olds can say they've seen Ed Sheeran strip for them, can they, Brooklyn?