Little Mix, The 1975 & Emeli Sande Will Be Performing At The BRIT Awards 2017!

14 January 2017, 18:41

BRITS performers

The Little Mix ladies are VERY excited to be taking to the BRITs stage once again next month.

It’s one of the biggest nights in the awards calendar… and there are always some pretty special acts taking to the stage at the BRIT Awards, and this year is no exception!

Little Mix, The 1975 and Emeli Sande are the first three acts to be confirmed to perform at the BRITs 2017, taking place on 22nd February.

BRITs Chairman Jason Iley said of the first announced performers, “Today we have confirmed three of the biggest artists to perform at the BRITs. They have not only sold millions of records but they are incredible live artists renowned for their memorable performances. We are incredibly excited to welcome them to the BRITs stage.”

Little Mix were pretty excited to be asked to perform again, posting, “2017 just keeps getting better and BETTER! We're so soooooo excited to announce that we're performing LIVE at the BRITs again. 

"Last year was a dream and we absolutely cannot wait to be on that stage again to put on an amazing show for all you guys!”

We’re already excited to see them perform… and maybe they will walk away with a gong or two as well! 

