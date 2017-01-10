The BRITs Are Coming! Here's How To Find Out This Years BRIT Awards Nominations First!

It's almost time for the biggest night in British music!

Just when we thought we'd recovered from Adele's triumphs and Justin Bieber performing alongside James Bay... it's time to go get hyped again - because the BRIT Awards 2017 are almost here!

This year's show doesn't take place until 22nd February (hosted by Michael Bublé, don'tcha know!), but it's time to get excited, because the nominations are being revealed this Saturday!

Last year, we watched as Adele became the most successful woman in BRITs history, with Justin Bieber, One Direction and Coldplay all picking up a statue each.

Want to know who's aiming to win big this year? All will be revealed on Saturday, 14th January - and we'll be right there at The BRITs Are Coming launch party to get all the gossip!

We already know that Robbie Williams will be receiving the coveted BRITs Icon Award, but with so much huge talent emerging in 2016, we just can't call who's gonna be nominated for what!

There's gonna be live performances from the likes of Olly Murs, Craig David, Christine & The Queens, Calum Scott and Critics' Choice winner Rag'n'Bone Man!

