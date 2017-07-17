Sam & Ellie Enjoy A Steamy Bathroom Hook-up In The Big Brother Toilet & People Are So Over It Already

Turns out pretty much no one wants to see these two lock lips after all!

A stylish house, lovely weather and couples having fun and getting up to all sorts whilst the cameras roll...nope it's not Love Island.

The Big Brother house has been bathed in glorious British sunshine for a while now and whilst the Love Island contestants may regularly be getting frisky on screen, none of the BB housemates have yet done the deed in the house.

The one couple on the show though, Sam and Ellie, have been getting very hot and heavy in the toilet and in the pool (just check out the video above) although it turns out that most people don't want to see that!

Yep, whilst everyone is lapping up the Love Island friskiness, a bit of smooching in the Big Brother house has almost put people off watching!

Just check out these incredible reactions from the viewing public about Sam and Ellie's lip action...

That was a quick 20 min episode. I fast forward/mute whenever Ellie and Sam is on the screen. All they do is kiss, not entertaining #bbuk — The Definition Of... (@Doves_Starz) July 16, 2017

If #bbuk show one more disgusting kiss from Ellie I'm going to stop watching after 17 years. — Bigmac Stark (@Bigmac_Stark) July 16, 2017

I actually don't turn the channel to watch Ellie and Sam kiss. I really don't. Sop violating me!! #bbuk — Doris Payne (@ohfads) July 16, 2017

Can @bbuk just assume from now on that we know Ellie and Sam kiss all day everyday instead of showing it? Can't take it anymore #bbuk — Robert (@thatRobster) July 16, 2017

If I wanted to watch two strangers kiss non stop..I'd watch #LoveIsland #BBUK — Paterson (@PatersonDluffy) July 16, 2017

Dear @bbuk STOP SHOWING ELLIE AND SAM KISS! THERE'S NOTHING NEW TO SHOW! — (Ben) (@BMegaw) July 16, 2017

How can Ellie and sam kiss 24/7???? It's not right that 80% of your saliva is in another human being most of the time #bbuk — (@nicole__ik) July 15, 2017

Is anyone else fed up if seeing sam and ellie neck on every 5 mins..bore off..#helloairtime #bbellie #bbsam #bigbrotheruk — Richard Mark (@Richardmarkx) July 17, 2017

I was really enjoying all the LOLz on #bbuk tonight and then I get Ellie and Sam kissing again *groans* #bbellie #BBSam #overit — Paul Dickens-Jacobs (@Paul_Dickens) July 17, 2017

With Love Island coming to an on 24th July, but Big Brother continuing until 28th, it seems people may have to deal with the realisation that Sam and Ellie could be the only kissing couple on our fave evening reality shows for almost a week!

Let that sink in.

Talking of kisses in the BB house, remember when Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson entered the house earlier this series and snogged Kieran?

