Cash Me Ousside Girl Openly Dissed Kylie Jenner In Her Debut Music Video & We Can't Even Deal

Bhad Bhabie - 'These Heaux' 03:01

Danielle Bregoli just transformed into Bhad Bhabie!

We'll never forget when Danielle Bregoli burst onto our screens earlier this year and became Cash Me Ousside Girl.

Her infectious catchphrase took over the internet and she became the most famous 14 year old on the planet.

Now, Danielle has used her internet notoriety to launch a music career and she's even changed her name to Bhad Bhabie.

Check out her debut video for 'These Heaux' above and see if you can spot all the shade Danielle throws at a certain Kylie Jenner!

Unbothered A post shared by Bhad Bhabie (@bhadbhabie) onJul 17, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

Yep, the 14 year old has decided to take on the 20 year old and dropped in a few subtle digs at the reality star, with the most obvious one seeing a fake Kylie receiving injections in her lips and bum.

So far Kylie is yet to respond to the diss, but having picked up over 2 million views in a day, it seems like Bhad Bhabie won't be going anywhere any time soon.

