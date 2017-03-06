"Cash Me Ousside" Girl Is About To Earn More Than Your Annual Salary to Appear At A Music Festival

6 March 2017, 10:44

Cash Me Ousside girl music video

Because there is no justice in this world.

Just in case you needed more proof that being a viral star is the way to earning big bucks in 2017, here's another story to make you facepalm...

Remember "Cash Me Ousside" girl - Danielle Bregoli - who dropped her infamous catchphrase on Dr Phil earlier this year? Well now she's being paid BIG BUCKS to appear at music festivals!

> Cash Me Ousside Girl Is In Serious Legal Trouble Over Her Merchandise

(GIPHY)

Danielle is reported to be earning $40,000 for meet-and-greets with her "fans" (?!) at the Rolling Loud Music Festival in Miami later this year.

WATCH: The 'Cash Me Ousside' Girl Has Gone And Punched A Passenger On An Airplane

This isn't Danielle's first foray into the music biz, she's already appeared in the music video for rapper Kodak Black's 'Everything 1K' - oh, and did we mention she's still only 13?!

Just in case you needed another reason to hate her, she's apparently flogging tickets to her 14th birthday party later this month for 4-digits - and we're pretty sure she's not just renting out a Wacky Warehouse... How bow dah?

You May Also Like...

Ed Sheeran - 'Shape Of You' Ft. Stormzy (Capital Live Session)

04:31

Trending On Capital FM

Ed Sheeran & Ronaldo

Ed Sheeran's Revealed Why Brazilian Footy Icon Ronaldo Is 100% A Bigger Superfan Than You

Ed Sheeran

Little Mix on set of their new video for 'No More

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Comments

Loading...

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Selena Gomez posts her first Instagram sequence

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Demi Lovato No Make-Up

Pop Stars Go Make-Up Free: 33 Beautiful Au Naturale Looks

Zayn Malik Hair Transformations

Zayn Malik's Hair Transformations In 20 RIDICULOUSLY Hot Pictures

Zayn Malik

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  2. 2
    Shape Of You (Remix) artwork
    Shape Of You (Remix)
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  3. 3
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  4. 4
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  5. 5
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  6. 6
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  7. 7
    Play That Song
    Train
    itunes
  8. 8
    Ciao Adios artwork
    Ciao Adios
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  9. 9
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  10. 10
    Solo Dance
    Martin Jensen
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site