Beyoncé Set To Headline Coachella 2017 After This Awesome Line Up Is Revealed

By Matt Tarr

Anyone fancy a trip to California next year? After this announcement, we definitely do...

For many people, music festivals are the absolute dream. Watching all your favourite artists performing their biggest and best songs alongside thousands of other passionate music lovers - what more could you want?

For others, the whole thing is a nightmare. Standing up all day in the rain (if you're in the UK) and queueing half an hour to use a toilet that isn't exactly in the best state ever - sure, that's the dream!

Well how about going to a festival in sun-filled California, watching the likes of Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Lorde whilst living it up like an absolute boss? Yes please!

Luckily, that festival does actually exist and it goes by the name of Coachella.

They've just announced that their headline acts for 2017 are Queen B, Kendrick and Radiohead, but there are loads of acts performing across the duration of the festival who will be making this very special indeed.

'Royals' singer Lorde will be making her highly anticipated musical comeback in 2017 after a lengthy spell in the studio and will no doubt be performing some brand new tracks, potentially for the first time, when the festival kicks off in April.

Martin Garrix will also be performing one of his famously lively sets during the festival and he's sure to get people on their feet, especially if his recent set at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca Cola was anything to go by.

Two of the world's big name DJ's in DJ Khaled and DJ Snake will also be taking to the stage. Will either of them be joined by one of the collaborators? The list includes Justin Bieber, Drake, Kanye West and Nicki Minaj, so imagine the possibilities!

Whilst Coachella is naturally filled with a lot of American talent, there are several UK artists on the line-up too. Arguably the most standout inclusion is that of Grime MC Stormzy, who burst into the top 10 of the Vodafone Big Top 40 with his awesome track 'Shut Up'. He's the only Grime star on the line-up and we're sure he'll represent the UK superbly.

Coachella takes place on 14th, 15th, 16th and 21st, 22nd and 23rd April 2017 in California. Check out the full line-up below:

