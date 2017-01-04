Beyoncé Set To Headline Coachella 2017 After This Awesome Line Up Is Revealed

4 January 2017, 14:50

Beyonce Headlining Coachella

By Matt Tarr

Anyone fancy a trip to California next year? After this announcement, we definitely do...

For many people, music festivals are the absolute dream. Watching all your favourite artists performing their biggest and best songs alongside thousands of other passionate music lovers - what more could you want?

For others, the whole thing is a nightmare. Standing up all day in the rain (if you're in the UK) and queueing half an hour to use a toilet that isn't exactly in the best state ever - sure, that's the dream!

10 Epic Live Tours You Definitely Need To Put In Your 2017 Calendar Right Now

Well how about going to a festival in sun-filled California, watching the likes of Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Lorde whilst living it up like an absolute boss? Yes please!

Luckily, that festival does actually exist and it goes by the name of Coachella.

They've just announced that their headline acts for 2017 are Queen B, Kendrick and Radiohead, but there are loads of acts performing across the duration of the festival who will be making this very special indeed.

Beyonce

Picture: Getty

'Royals' singer Lorde will be making her highly anticipated musical comeback in 2017 after a lengthy spell in the studio and will no doubt be performing some brand new tracks, potentially for the first time, when the festival kicks off in April.

 

A photo posted by Lorde (@lordemusic) onNov 7, 2016 at 11:37pm PST

 

Martin Garrix will also be performing one of his famously lively sets during the festival and he's sure to get people on their feet, especially if his recent set at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca Cola was anything to go by.

 

A photo posted by Martin Garrix (@martingarrix) onNov 25, 2016 at 2:50pm PST

 

Two of the world's big name DJ's in DJ Khaled and DJ Snake will also be taking to the stage. Will either of them be joined by one of the collaborators? The list includes Justin Bieber, Drake, Kanye West and Nicki Minaj, so imagine the possibilities!

 

A photo posted by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) onDec 29, 2016 at 8:15pm PST

 

Whilst Coachella is naturally filled with a lot of American talent, there are several UK artists on the line-up too. Arguably the most standout inclusion is that of Grime MC Stormzy, who burst into the top 10 of the Vodafone Big Top 40 with his awesome track 'Shut Up'. He's the only Grime star on the line-up and we're sure he'll represent the UK superbly.

 

A video posted by #MERKY (@stormzyofficial) onSep 5, 2016 at 12:13pm PDT

 

Coachella takes place on 14th, 15th, 16th and 21st, 22nd and 23rd April 2017 in California. Check out the full line-up below:

You may also like...

Popstars Sing Their Fav Song Of 2016

02:02

Trending On Capital FM

Shawn Mendes Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Watch ALL The Live Performances From The Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Cheryl

Cheryl Shows Off An Even Bigger ‘Pregnancy Bump’ As She Visits Kimberley Walsh’s New Baby

Cheryl

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik cosy up for sweet photos

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Zara Larsson Instagram New Year's Eve

This Week's Top 10 (1st January 2017)

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  2. 2
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  3. 3
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  4. 4
    Love My Life artwork
    Love My Life
    Robbie Williams
    itunes
  5. 5
    24K Magic artwork
    24K Magic
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  6. 6
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  7. 7
    So Good artwork
    So Good
    Louisa Johnson
    itunes
  8. 8
    Black Beatles artwork
    Black Beatles
    Rae Sremmurd
    itunes
  9. 9
    Starboy artwork
    Starboy
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  10. 10
    Sexual artwork
    Sexual
    NEIKED feat. Dyo
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site