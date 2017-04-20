There’s a New Balenciaga Handbag That Costs £1300 And Looks Just Like An Ikea Bag

….and the Ikea version only costs 40p.

Balenciaga bags are expensive business – so how would you feel if you could get a dupe for just 40 British Pence? Well, you kind of can…

The fashion house revealed their Arena Shopper recently… and people were quick to spot the difference between the £1300 bag and Ikea’s trusty blue Frakta carrier bag.

You have to be pretty wealthy to rock the original Balenciaga number, but the Ikea version will only set you back 40p – less than a chocolate bar or a packet of crisps!

IKEA "deeply flattered that Balenciaga tote bag resembles the Ikea iconic sustainable blue bag for 99 cents."B'ciaga ($2,145) yet to comment pic.twitter.com/eelkFPvn46 — Olivia Bergman (@BergmanOlivia) April 19, 2017

It’s not the first time there have been eerie similarities between Balenciaga products and normal household items – people freaked out earlier in the year about their £2300 blanket bag – which looks just like the packaging you get those fleecy blankets with HUGE flowers on in.

Anybody else making like us and just planning to use an Ikea carrier bag as a handbag from now on? If it’s good enough for Balenciaga, it’s good enough for us!