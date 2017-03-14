The Twitter Reactions To Topshop’s ‘Clear Knee Mom Jeans’ Are More Outrageous Than The Jeans Themselves

14 March 2017, 17:36

Topshop jeans

SORRY, WHAT NOW?!

Have you ever wondered what it would look like if you merged your Mums wardrobe with that of Kanye West’s?

Well, NOW YOU KNOW. 

And we can all sleep easy tonight because of it. 

Because, yes, thanks to Topshop and their edgy AF nature and unbearably cool vibes, we can now present you with… Clear Knee Mom Jeans. 

What else could you possibly want from life? 

Turns out though, that not everyone on Twitter is as on board with the idea as we are. 

Shame. Can’t think why. 

