People Are Ripping Into American Chocolate For Tasting Like 'Vomit' & It’s Funny AF

Yeah...we'll stick to a Snickers cheers.

You know when someone from the office goes on holiday...brings back a bag of U.S sweets and you chomp away on a million Reece's Pieces? Well, some people in the world are judging your chocolate decisions.

Yup, all of those crazy American flavours are just everyone's cup of tea. Check it out:

Got a Hershey's Cookies and Cream bar. It's so good, it almost makes up for the fact that regular Hershey's tastes like vomit. — Aaron [VINDICATOR] (@xaaronh) September 8, 2017

Hershey chocolate tastes like vomit. — That Irish Chick (@dani_wali_) September 3, 2017

HERSHEY'S KISSES TASTES LIKE VOMIT — aniqa (@s3xting) September 3, 2017

Doesn't Hershey's taste like vomit? Or is that just the normal Hershey's? — Zoë H (#spx #SPX) (@zoehastie) August 27, 2017

I'm sorry but Hershey's kisses taste worse than advent calendar chocolate and have an after taste of vomit — lau (@laurapietryka) August 18, 2017

The wildest thing I've ever learned is that Americans like the way Hershey's taste... Like... its Supposed to taste like sour milk/vomit — Fen (@fenyaken) August 14, 2017

Interesting. And why do Hershey bars taste of vomit, I wonder? — archerslistener (@archerslistener) July 24, 2017

So there you have it...over to you America, what do you have to say for yourself!

