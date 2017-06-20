Zara Larsson Tweeted A Photo Of A Hot British Model, Tracked Him Down & Now They’re Legit Dating

Now Playing
20 June 2017, 12:36
Here's How Zara Larsson Snaked On A Bloke On Twitter... And Now She's Dating Him
Best looking couple potentially ever?
Twitter wasn’t ready for the perfection that is Zara Larsson and her supposed new boyfriend, British model Brian Whittaker.
And their story is a legit modern day fairytale.
Whilst we’re not 100% sure how the pair actually met, Zara tweeted her love for the model back in November 2015, as a fan kindly pointed out.
Zara Larsson won the game y’all pic.twitter.com/bFnkflHXD6— sami (@samilarsson) June 17, 2017
Since then, they’ve been spotted hanging out on Snapchat and Zara (who is basically the Queen of Twitter) has liked a number of posts about Brian. There’s even been some cute social media exchanges between the devilishly attractive duo.
the floor is brian— josi (@jooosephinee) June 18, 2017
zara: pic.twitter.com/J4xDAfNyTH
Zara trying to hide her relationship with Brian pic.twitter.com/Sf0URWT7KV— Liz (@ZaraLiarssonn) May 30, 2017
Hello everyone I just wanted to tell y'all than I'm in love so the next album will probably be cheesy— Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) June 17, 2017
#INFO | Brian polubił posta Zary, w którym przyznaje, że jest zakochana pic.twitter.com/BTTYRgCckz— Zara Larsson Poland (@zarapllarsson) June 18, 2017
The process until zara posts brian's photo pic.twitter.com/voGKI58Yb8— lina loves zara (@zaraismymom) June 20, 2017
Brian liked and commented on Zara's latest Instagram post pic.twitter.com/eExAPN0Lo4— Brian & Zara Updates (@updateszrian) May 31, 2017
FYI, we’re 100% shipping this and it looks like we’re not the only ones.
Today I learnt that pop star Zara Larsson's new boyfriend is younger than me (I was born in November 1998).— Sam Wren (@SamEnglishGamer) June 19, 2017
How is this possible? pic.twitter.com/kEdOrqeTOF
zara larsson has a boyfriend i'm so sad— padre (@audieezzzyy) June 19, 2017
zara larsson and brian whittaker are deadass so cute i ship them already pic.twitter.com/uJZQmESeai— a (@astrolance) June 19, 2017
ZARA LARSSON AND BRIAN WHITTAKER I CRIED— z (@dawaltons) June 19, 2017
