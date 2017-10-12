WATCH: Kids Getting Caught Conferring On '50/50' Will Make You As Angry Now As It Did In The Nineties

The sound of that alarm going off takes us back!

As a kid in the nineties/early noughties, there were a handful of gameshows that you just HAD to watch of an afternoon and 50/50 was undoubtedly one of them.

Hosted by Scottish legend Sally Gray, the show saw two schools from different parts of the country go head to head in a number of different games.

One part that we couldn't take our eyes off was the 'Brain Buster' part of the show, partly because some kids crumbled under the pressure and gave stupid answers, but also because some youngsters would 'confer' about their answers, which was well and truly against the rules.

Remember kids TV quiz show 50/50? When that siren would go off and a booming voice would say 'CONFERRING'. — Sean (@hookenfrau) January 17, 2017

As the video above shows, the voice of the huge super computer named Flynn would boom out to grass up those little devils trying to cheat and a piercing alarm would go off, terrifying everyone in the studio.

Sally would then look at the terrified kid and pass judgement on them and their awful behaviour, whilst their teachers probably sent a letter home to make sure their parents' new they'd raised an absolute wrongun.

If the video doesn't make you rage out, we don't know what will.

Anyone remember that kids tv show 50:50. Without fail every week they would always try to cheat by conferring! — Will Gask (@willgask) August 9, 2013

All this 50/50 chat has made us wonder what ever happened to legendary presenter Sally Gray.

Turns out that after presenting a few other shows, Sally opened up her own TV Presenter training company called Presnters Inc.

We're looking up exactly how to enrol now.

