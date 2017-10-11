Tamagotchis Are Back - But It Turns Out We Were Using Them Wrong The Whole Time

Now Playing
11 October 2017, 17:33
Well that's changed our entire childhood.
If there's one toy that was an absolute musy-have back in the nineties, it is undoubtedly the Tamagotchi.
Whether you were 5 or 15, these little virtual pets were a little piece of technological genius at the time and we ALL had to have one.
So when we heard they were coming back this year, we were super hyped - but then we discovered something that changed everything!
YOU CAN PAUSE YOUR TAMAGOTCHI.
Yep, you can actually pause it so that when you aren't able to look after it cos you're at school or whatever, it won't go and die on you.
We had so many of our little virtual buddies die on us that it scarred us for life, so imagine how everything would be different if we knew you could pausethem!
Some smart people actually already knew about the pause function, while others were completely in the dark like us...
Somewhere in my house in a box there is a Tamagotchi that has been on pause for so many years still waiting to get fed— Esteban (@ejrmillo95) July 24, 2017
I put a battery in my Tamagotchi a year ago and I today i found out it hasn't died yet and its been on pause this whole time.— Kathleen White (@KathleenRedrum) April 12, 2017
There was a pause button on these that you could use when you went to school so the Tamagotchi pet didn't die when you were in class https://t.co/vOAfKUtl6l— Steph (@HugsFromWales) May 2, 2017
Didn't you kids every learn the pause trick, if you left it in clock setting mode it would pause the Tamagotchi— Adam Hallowells (@TheAdamWells) October 10, 2017
The new 2017 versions of the classic toy will feature six different pets and will only be available for a very limited time in various toy shops, so get in there fast if you wanna grab one.
Just don't forget to pause it!
