Capital’s Summertime Ball Officially SOLD OUT In Record Time! Now Your Only Way In Is To Win

11 May 2017, 09:28

Bruno Mars Sold Out Asset

Keep it Capital for your chance to bag tickets to our sold out #CapitalSTB!

This morning we announced our final act for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Vodafone – none other than global megastar Bruno Mars – and thousands of you flooded our site to buy tickets, which are now completely SOLD OUT!

#CapitalSTB 2017 Line-Up - Bruno Mars, Little Mix, Maroon 5 & MORE Are Coming To The Ball!

If you weren’t in the queue at 8am and missed out on tickets - which sold out in RECORD time, just 90 minutes after they went on sale - your only way in is to win... so make sure you’re listening to Capital if you want to bag some of the last few pairs of tickets to the UK’s biggest summer party!

On Saturday 10th June we’re taking over Wembley Stadium with 22 of the world’s biggest stars – check out the MASSIVE line up:

Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone 2017 line up: 

  • Shawn Mendes
  • Zara Larsson 
  • Stormzy
  • Clean Bandit
  • Charlie Puth 
  • Jax Jones & Raye 
  • Maroon 5 
  • Little Mix 
  • Rag'n'Bone Man 
  • Julia Michaels 
  • Zedd
  • Louisa Johnson
  • JP Cooper
  • Sean Paul 
  • Olly Murs
  • Anne-Marie
  • James Arthur
  • Martin Jensen
  • 5 After Midnight
  • Dua Lipa
  • Niall Horan
  • Bruno Mars

The Summertime Ball ALWAYS sells out super quick – and we know those of you that missed out on tickets will want to be there too, alongside 80,000 other hit music fans!

 

Make sure you keep it Capital for your chance to win tickets to Capital’s Summertime Ball with Vodafone on 10th June 2017 at Wembley Stadium... and keep on top of all the action by downloading the Capital app right here

Join the #CapitalSTB conversation @CapitalOfficial or at CapitalFM.com.

Summer lives on Capital!

An A-Z Of The Things That You Absolutely Cannot Forget To Bring To Capital's Summertime Ball

WATCH: Sean Paul Has A Weird Rider Request For #CapitalSTB

02:20

WATCH: Why Niall Horan Can't Wait For The #CapitalSTB

02:55

Trending On Capital FM

Shawn Mendes Little Mix Bruno Mars CapitalSTB17

#CapitalSTB 2017 Line-Up - Bruno Mars, Little Mix, Maroon 5 & MORE Are Coming To The Ball!

POTW 8th may Stormzy and Adele

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Latest Videos

See more Latest Videos

Tinie Tempah at the Summertime Ball 2016

Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson - 'Girls Like' (Live At The Summertime Ball 2016)

Tinie Tempah

Little Mix Summertime Ball 2016

Little Mix - 'Hair' (Live At The Summertime Ball 2016)

Little Mix

Sigala Summertime Ball 2016

Sigala feat. John Newman - 'Give Me Your Love' (Live At The Summertime Ball 2016)

Summertime Ball Snapchat

WATCH: Zara Larsson's Takeover Plus Everything Else You Missed On The Summertime Ball Snapchat Story

#CapitalSTB Exclusives

See more #CapitalSTB Exclusives

Bruno Mars

Bringing 24K Magic To Wembley…. Global Megastar Bruno Mars CONFIRMED For The #CapitalSTB!

Niall Horan

“I’m Looking Forward To It!” Niall Horan’s Making His Debut Solo Summertime Ball Performance!

Dua LIpa

“80,000 Is A LOT Of People!” Dua Lipa Is Ready To BRING IT To The Summertime Ball!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Summertime Ball asset

The 26 Most ICONIC Summertime Ball Red Carpet Fashion Moments… EVER!

Ariana Grande Summertime Ball 2016

Little Mix, Ariana, Nick Jonas & Loads More: The MUST-SEE Live Pics From Capital's Summertime Ball 2016
Backstage 3

AAA Pass At The Ready? Your First Look Backstage At The Summertime Ball 2016

Merchandise

Get Your Summertime Ball Merch Here!

Get Your Summertime Ball Merch Here!