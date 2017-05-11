Tickets For #CapitalSTB With Vodafone - On Sale From 8AM This Morning!

Summer lives on Capital!

Capital’s Summertime Ball with Vodafone returns to London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday June 10th, and this year we’re doing things bigger than ever before.

Little Mix, Shawn Mendes, Maroon 5, Stormzy, Sean Paul – they’re just a few of the HUGE names jetting in to take to our world-famous #CapitalSTB stage, and we’ve got one more HUGE act to add this morning on Capital Breakfast from 7am - so make sure you're listening! Check out the full line-up so far here.



We’re giving you the chance to be amongst the incredible crowd at the UK’s BIGGEST summer party with our General Sale, starting this morning (Thursday May 11th) at 8am*.



* You can buy up to 6 tickets, which are available on a strictly first come, first served basis.

For Wheelchair and Ambulant sales please call Wembley directly from 9am on: 0800 169 2007, option 7

Tickets are sure to sell out quickly

#CapitalSTB General Sale tickets on sale here - Thursday May 11th | 8am

