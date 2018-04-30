WATCH: Shawn Mendes Tries His Best English Accent Ahead Of The #CapitalSTB

We really hope he manages to pull this off at the Summertime Ball this year!

After announcing his brand new album 'Shawn Mendes: The Album: is set to be released very soon, Shawn had another big bit of news to share when it was revealed that he's performing at Capital's Summertime Ball With Vodafone this year!

He'll be taking to the stage alongside the likes of Charlie Puth and Jess Glynne plus loads more of this summer's hottest artists and it's fair to say he's been taking the whole thing very seriously.

When he joined us in the studio, Shawn even had a go at perfecting his "Hello Wembley!" shout in an English accent - we've gotta say, we think he totally nailed it too!



GIF: Giphy

After being challenged to belt his best British accent out when he takes to the #CapitalSTB stage in June, Shawn exclaimed, "I think you just automatically do it when you get on stage!"

Explaining just how excited he is to be back performing at Capital's Summertime Ball With Vodafone, Shawn told us, "There's a photo of me walking off the stage [in 2017] and I look back at that photo and it's just like, moments like that and when you watch videos back of that, it's very hard to believe that it's you!”

