Capital's Summertime Ball With Vodafone 2018 Line-Up: Shawn Mendes & MORE

Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone is back and we're bringing you this summer's hottest artists... live!

We're hyped for the #CapitalSTB and we're pretty sure you guys are too, so no more messing around - this is it!

This morning we revealed five HUGE names for Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone and we're delighted to reveal that Shawn Mendes, Rudimental, Jess Glynne, Charlie Puth and Jax Jones will be joining us on stage this summer.

Having 80,000 of you guys screaming along to all their lyrics at the top of your lungs is gonna be pretty special for the artists on stage, so to make the whole thing even more special, we're gonna add a load more artists to the line up shortly!

Tickets for the #CapitalSTB go on sale at 8am on Thursday, so get in quick because this is absolutely not one you wanna miss!

Sign up and become a Capital VIP here before 10 am on Tuesday 1st May to make sure you're one of the first people in the world to get your hands on pre sale tickets to Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone. Plus, if you're a Vodafone customer, keep your eyes peeled as you'll be able to join this exclusive pre sale too!

We'll be adding this summer's hottest artists to the line up all week... and here's who you'll get to see at this year's show:

Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone 2018 line up:

Shawn Mendes

Charlie Puth

Jess Glynne

Rudimental

Jax Jones

Plus plenty more of the summer's hottest artists...

The first name added to the line-up was 'In My Blood' superstar Shawn Mendes and the Canadian singer/songwriter, who is joining us for his second #CapitalSTB performance having performed in 2017, told us just how much performing at the Summertime Ball meant to him.

"There's a photo of me walking off the stage and I look back at that photo and it's just like, moments like that and when you watch videos back of that, it's very hard to believe that it's you!”

