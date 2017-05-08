FAQs: Got A Question About Our Summertime Ball 2017? Step This Way...

8 May 2017, 06:15

CapitalSTB17 blue sky

Get all the latest information on line up, tickets and prices, date and venue and more for Capital's Summertime Ball 2017 with Vodafone.

Capital's Summertime Ball 2017 with Vodafone is back - and it's the UK's biggest summer party!

  

When and where is the Summertime Ball?

Capital’s Summertime Ball with Vodafone will take place on Saturday June 10th 2017 at Wembley Stadium in London (HA9 0WS)

 

2017 Summertime Ball line-up. Who is performing? 

We've got a HUGE line-up for you this year - but you'll have to keep listening this week to find out who's on it! 

 

How can I watch the Summertime Ball?

On Saturday 10th June, we'll be broadcasting live backstage from 6am on Capital, have exclusive behind-the-scenes access with our live blog from 12pm and you can watch all the hottest performances on Capital TV from 5pm.

 

Where can I buy Summertime Ball tickets from?

Tickets will go on sale from 8am on Thursday 11th May, but you can get access to our exclusive pre-sale if you're signed up as a Capital VIP, or if you're a Vodafone customer you can get access to the pre-sale by texting TICKETS to 97613. 

 

I've purchased Summertime Ball tickets. When will I receive them?

You will receive your tickets from our ticketing partners AXS. Tickets have been printed and are being sent in batches. You may not receive them until three to four days before the concert. Please call 08448 24 48 24 if you have a query about your order or go online at www.axs.com. All ticket enquiries should be addressed to AXS as we do not hold any information on your booking. 

 

How can I travel to Wembley for the Ball?

Wembley Stadium is a public transport destination, click here for the latest travel information and plan your journey in advance from home. For information on National Express Coaches travelling to the stadium for the Summertime Ball click here.

 

What time does the Summertime Ball start and finish? 

Although exact show timings are TBC, we expect doors to open at 1pm, the event to start at approx. 3pm and finish before 10.30pm. Please note these timings are subject to change. 

 

I am a wheelchair user or I need assistance is there a dedicated number to try and book my tickets?

Wembley Stadium has 310 wheelchair accessible spaces with an equal number of adjacent seats available for Personal Assistants. They also have 100 enhanced amenity seats for ambulant disabled visitors, or visitors attending with assistance dogs. The seats are situated on all 5 levels of the Stadium, and are available in all areas of the seating bowl. Assistance dogs are not permitted in other seating areas.

Tickets for these areas are handled directly by Wembley Stadium and cannot be booked online or via any other method or the official ticket agents. The dedicated booking number at Wembley is 0800 169 2007, option 7.

 

Other Key Event Information 

  • Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over who is responsible for them at all times.
  • Children under 12 are not permitted in standing areas which includes the Pitch.
  • The Stadium operates a Challenge 25 policy on alcohol. Please bring proof of ID to show you are over 18 in order to purchase alcohol.
  • Level 5 has a steep gradient and is unsuitable for vertigo sufferers.

 

Summer lives on Capital! #CapitalSTB

Tinie Tempah at the Summertime Ball 2016

Watch ALL Our Incredible Summertime Ball 2016 Performances

Ariana Grande Summertime Ball 2016

Little Mix, Ariana, Nick Jonas & Loads More: The MUST-SEE Live Pics From Capital's Summertime Ball 2016
Little Mix Summertime Ball 2016 Red Carpet

Summertime Ball 2016: Little Mix & Craig David Lead Red Carpet Arrivals

Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson - 'Girls Like' (Live At The Summertime Ball 2016

Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson - 'Girls Like' (Live At The Summertime Ball 2016

03:17

Zara Larsson Shawn Mendes

#CapitalSTB 2017 Line-Up - Stormzy, Shawn Mendes & Clean Bandit Are Coming To The Ball!

Jax Jones & Raye

Jax Jones & Raye Are Joining The Likes Of Stormzy & Shawn Mendes At The #CapitalSTB!

Press Image

Charlie Puth Can’t Wait To Perform ‘Attention’ For You Guys At Capital’s Summertime Ball!

Summertime Ball asset

The 26 Most ICONIC Summertime Ball Red Carpet Fashion Moments… EVER!

STB Countdown

19 Pics To Show How Our Summertime Ball 2016 Artists Are Preparing For Wembley

Style Steal Zara Larsson

From Ariana Grande To Zara Larsson - Steal Your Fave #CapitalSTB Lady's Style!

