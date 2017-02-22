BRITs 2017 - All The Hottest Fashion Moments From This Year's Awards

22 February 2017, 17:47

Little Mix BRITs 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals

It's always a good excuse for the stars to don their glad rags - and they certainly didn't disappoint! Check out the hottest looks from the #BRITs2017!

The stars all come out in force for the BRIT Awards, and this year's cohort of celebrities were possibly the best dressed yet! Check out the standout fashion moments from 2017's show, from Little Mix to Ed Sheeran and SO many more! 

> BRIT Awards 2017 Winners List In Full

Ed Sheeran 

Ed rocked all black errything on the red carpet - and we literally can't get enough of him in a rollneck! Talk about sleek and sophisticated! 

 

Clean Bandit 

Grace Chatto always SERVES on the red carpet - and her lilac jumpsuit definitely made her stand out among the boys in their dark suits! 

 

Ellie Goulding 

Ellie went for a daring gown with chain details and a VERY high slit down the front. She's never one to shy away from an unusual outfit or two! 

 

Little Mix 

From elbow-length gloves to vinyl corsets, feathers and a Britney-esque denim number - Little Mix's outfits literally had it ALL! 

 

Anne-Marie 

Anne channeled old-school Hollywood in her satin gown and furry stole - she even managed to get a bit MORE fur in her outfit with her marabou shoes. GLAM! 

 

Charlotte Crosby 

The former Geordie Shore star went WILD in a leopard print dress for her first ever BRITs - and didn't she look great! 

 

Rita Ora 

Well, THAT is how you steal the focus on the red carpet - Rita didn't just go for a dress, she went for a full-on GOWN as she arrived. 

 

