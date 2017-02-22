BRITs 2017 Performances: Watch Ed Sheeran, Little Mix, Katy Perry & More OWN The Stage!

The biggest night in British music is here... and it's gonna be HUGE!!

We're just HOURS away from seeing the world's biggest music stars rocking the stage at London's O2 Arena for the 2017 BRIT Awards!

> BRIT Awards 2017 Winners: Who Bagged The Most Awards At The BRITs?

Check back here to watch all the performances in full, and reignite the energy of one of the world's best awards shows.

Ed Sheeran

Check back later to watch Ed's BRITs performance video.

Katy Perry

Check back later to watch Katy's BRITs performance video.

Little Mix

Check back later to watch Little Mix's BRITs performance video.

Bruno Mars

Check back later to watch Bruno Mars' BRITs performance video.

Coldplay

Check back later to watch Coldplay's BRITs performance video.

Robbie Williams

Check back later to watch Robbie Williams' BRITs performance video.

The 1975

Check back later to watch The 1975's BRITs performance video.

Emeli Sande

Check back later to watch Emeli Sande's BRITs performance video.

Skepta

Check back later to watch Skepta's BRITs performance video.

You May Also Like...