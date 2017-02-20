BRIT Awards 2017 Winners: Who We Predict Will Win BIG At The BRITs

It's almost time for the BIGGEST night in British music... The BRITs 2017!

Whether it's stage falls (no capes!) or badly timed toilet breaks, the BRIT Awards are always one of the best nights on the awards calendar... and they're upon us once more!

This Wednesday (22nd February), we'll see the likes of Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry and our fabulous Little Mix ladies take to the stage for some EPIC performances, but what about the ACTUAL awards?

We've gazed into our crystal balls and have made some predictions about who'll be walking away with what on the night...

British Single With Capital

Predicted Winner: Too close to call!

We just can't call this one! The last 12 months have been INCREDIBLE for new music, and these 10 bangers all deserve to pick up the BRIT for Best British Single! Just watch all 10 videos and tell us you've got a favourite... go on, we dare you! If you're determined to back a winner in advance, check out which massive hits have walked away with this coveted award at EVERY Brit Awards.. ever!

British Group

The Best Bits Of Little Mix in 2016! We put together a compilation of all the best bits from the years this year! 02:52

Predicted Winner: Little Mix

Like there's any doubt in our minds that anyone but Leigh-Anne, Jade, Jesy & Perrie deserves this award! Our lovely Little Mix ladies have been tearing it up on both sides of the Atlantic, and are pretty much the biggest girl group in the world right now!

Nominees

The 1975

Bastille

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

Radiohead

British Male Solo Artist

Craig David & Blonde - 'Nothing Like This' Official Music Video 03:06

Predicted Winner: Craig David

When you think of the biggest comebacks in music, Craig David's has been one of the biggest in YEARS! He's been storming the chart, AND getting us tearing up dancefloors across the country with his fresh garage bangers.

Nominees

Craig David

David Bowie

Kano

Michael Kiwanuka

Skepta

British Female Solo Artist

Ellie Goulding - 'Still Falling For You' Official Music Video 04:12

Predicted Winner: Ellie Goulding

From her raunchy Fifty Shades contribution to her infectious pop classics, Ellie Goulding is one of Britain's finest pop-stars - so SURELY she has this in the bag!

Nominees

Anohni

Ellie Goulding

Emeli Sandé

Lianne La Havas

Nao

British Artist Video Of The Year

One Direction - 'History' (Official Music Video) 03:15

Predicted Winner: One Direction - 'History'

If our Best Fans 2017 campaign taught us anything last month, it's that you can NEVER underestimate the power of Directioners! This year, the British Artist Video Of The Year is up for a social vote, so we'd put our money on the boys' final (and totally emosh) video before the hiatus scooping the award. We don't know if all 4 of the lads will be at the ceremony, but if we spot Harry we're gonna make sure he has a wee BEFORE the show!

Nominees

Adele - 'Send My Love To Your New Lover'

Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna - 'This Is What You Came For'

Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie - 'Rockabye'

Coldplay - Hymn For The Weekend'

James Arthur - 'Say You Won't Let Go'

Jonas Blue feat. Dakota - 'Fast Car'

Little Mix feat. Sean Paul - 'Hair'

One Direction - 'History'

Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson - 'Girls Like'

ZAYN - 'Pillowtalk'

British Breakthrough Act

Predicted Winner: Anne-Marie

She's featured on some of last year's biggest collaborations, released her own solo anthems and even survived a Valentine's Day date with George Shelley - so we're hoping that our girl Anne-Marie scoops the BRIT for Best Breakthrough on Wednesday night!

International Male Solo Star

Everything We Know About Drake's Secret Snapchat 01:23

Predicted Winner: Drake

We're SO torn in this category! Both Bruno Mars and The Weeknd have release some incredible music in the last 12 months, but neither of them comes close to smashing some of the records Drake set in 2016! We're STILL all about that Hotline Bling!

Nominees

Bon Iver

Bruno Mars

Drake

Leonard Cohen

The Weeknd

International Female Solo Artist

WATCH: Beyonce's Grammys Performance With ONLY Her Vocals 03:41

Predicted Winner: Beyoncé

This is another toughy - 5 incredible ladies who have released absolute BELTERS in the last year... But let's be honest, it's all about Queen Bey right now, isn't it? Who knows, maybe Adele will pick up the award for her?

Nominees

Beyoncé

Christine and the Queens

Rihanna

Sia

Solange

International Group

Predicted Winner: Twenty One Pilots

They were one of 2016's more surprising chart success on the Big Top 40, and after they picked up a GRAMMY Award in their pants, we're keen to see what the duo would do if they bagged a BRIT Award, too!

Nominees

A Tribe Called Quest

Drake & Future

Kings of Leon

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

Twenty One Pilots

Mastercard British Album Of The Year

Predicted Winner: David Bowie - 'Blackstar'

2016 was a cruel, cruel year for celebrity deaths in 2016, and the world was shook when British icon David Bowie passed away on 10th January. Posthumously awarding him with one last BRIT Award would be a fitting tribute.

Nominees

The 1975 - 'I Like It When You Sleep For You Are Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It'

David Bowie - 'Blackstar'

Kano - 'Made In The Manor'

Michael Kiwanuka - 'Love & Hate'

Skepta - 'Konnichiwa'





Critics' Choice

Winner: Rag'n'Bone Man

Nominees

Rag'n'Bone Man

Anne-Marie

Dua Lipa

BRITs Icon

WINNER: Robbie Williams





