Now Playing
Text From Your Ex Tinie Tempah feat. Tinashe Download 'Text From Your Ex' on iTunes
20 February 2017, 11:48
It's almost time for the BIGGEST night in British music... The BRITs 2017!
Whether it's stage falls (no capes!) or badly timed toilet breaks, the BRIT Awards are always one of the best nights on the awards calendar... and they're upon us once more!
> Watch The BRIT Awards 2017 Live - Free Online Live Stream Starts Wednesday from 7:30pm
> 11 Things That Could ONLY Happen At The BRITs - From Surprise Collabs To Iconic Moments!
This Wednesday (22nd February), we'll see the likes of Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry and our fabulous Little Mix ladies take to the stage for some EPIC performances, but what about the ACTUAL awards?
We've gazed into our crystal balls and have made some predictions about who'll be walking away with what on the night...
Make sure you hit up Roman Kemp on the Capital Evening Show this Wednesday from 7pm, as he's gonna be let loose backstage at London's O2 Arena - and he'll be tracking down your fave stars.
Download the Capital App now to never miss a thing!
We just can't call this one! The last 12 months have been INCREDIBLE for new music, and these 10 bangers all deserve to pick up the BRIT for Best British Single! Just watch all 10 videos and tell us you've got a favourite... go on, we dare you! If you're determined to back a winner in advance, check out which massive hits have walked away with this coveted award at EVERY Brit Awards.. ever!
The Best Bits Of Little Mix in 2016!
We put together a compilation of all the best bits from the years this year!
02:52
Predicted Winner: Little Mix
Like there's any doubt in our minds that anyone but Leigh-Anne, Jade, Jesy & Perrie deserves this award! Our lovely Little Mix ladies have been tearing it up on both sides of the Atlantic, and are pretty much the biggest girl group in the world right now!
Nominees
Craig David & Blonde - 'Nothing Like This'
Official Music Video
03:06
Predicted Winner: Craig David
When you think of the biggest comebacks in music, Craig David's has been one of the biggest in YEARS! He's been storming the chart, AND getting us tearing up dancefloors across the country with his fresh garage bangers.
Nominees
Ellie Goulding - 'Still Falling For You'
Official Music Video
04:12
Predicted Winner: Ellie Goulding
From her raunchy Fifty Shades contribution to her infectious pop classics, Ellie Goulding is one of Britain's finest pop-stars - so SURELY she has this in the bag!
Nominees
One Direction - 'History' (Official Music Video)
03:15
Predicted Winner: One Direction - 'History'
If our Best Fans 2017 campaign taught us anything last month, it's that you can NEVER underestimate the power of Directioners! This year, the British Artist Video Of The Year is up for a social vote, so we'd put our money on the boys' final (and totally emosh) video before the hiatus scooping the award. We don't know if all 4 of the lads will be at the ceremony, but if we spot Harry we're gonna make sure he has a wee BEFORE the show!
Nominees
Predicted Winner: Anne-Marie
She's featured on some of last year's biggest collaborations, released her own solo anthems and even survived a Valentine's Day date with George Shelley - so we're hoping that our girl Anne-Marie scoops the BRIT for Best Breakthrough on Wednesday night!
Everything We Know About Drake's Secret Snapchat
01:23
Predicted Winner: Drake
We're SO torn in this category! Both Bruno Mars and The Weeknd have release some incredible music in the last 12 months, but neither of them comes close to smashing some of the records Drake set in 2016! We're STILL all about that Hotline Bling!
Nominees
WATCH: Beyonce's Grammys Performance With ONLY Her Vocals
03:41
Predicted Winner: Beyoncé
This is another toughy - 5 incredible ladies who have released absolute BELTERS in the last year... But let's be honest, it's all about Queen Bey right now, isn't it? Who knows, maybe Adele will pick up the award for her?
Nominees
Predicted Winner: Twenty One Pilots
They were one of 2016's more surprising chart success on the Big Top 40, and after they picked up a GRAMMY Award in their pants, we're keen to see what the duo would do if they bagged a BRIT Award, too!
Nominees
Predicted Winner: David Bowie - 'Blackstar'
2016 was a cruel, cruel year for celebrity deaths in 2016, and the world was shook when British icon David Bowie passed away on 10th January. Posthumously awarding him with one last BRIT Award would be a fitting tribute.
Nominees
Winner: Rag'n'Bone Man
Nominees
WINNER: Robbie Williams
BRITs Bottle Flip Challenge
01:09