The Wanted's Tom Parker Reveals Real Reason Nathan & Siva Missed His Wedding

23 July 2018, 14:07

The Wanted's Tom Parker Reveals Why Bandmates Didn

Tom Parker's 'The Wanted' bandmates Max and Jay were both at his wedding but Nathan and Siva weren't present for his big day.

The Wanted sold millions of albums around the world and Tom, Max, Nathan, Jay and Siva experienced some of the biggest moments of their lives together, but at Tom Parker's wedding recently, only three of the band memembers were present.

Obviously being the groom, Tom Parker was there himself, but only Max George and Jay McGuinness joined him as he married his long-term girlfriend Kelsey Hardwick - even though Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes had been invited.

> WATCH: Max George Is Trying To Get A The Wanted Reunion To Happen!

According to Tom, he'd contacted all of his former bandmates about being part of the wedding ceremony as Ushers, but only Jay and Max had expressed a desire to support their friend.

 

A post shared by Tom Parker (@tomparkerofficial) onMay 25, 2018 at 9:17am PDT

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Tom explained, "It's weird, I emailed all the boys a few months ago and asked them to be ushers. As we've not all been together since 2014, I thought my wedding might have been a nice moment for it."

"Siva and Nathan said they'd like to but they didn't know what they were doing at that time. Then it got closer and I needed their suit sizes. Siva said no and Nathan didn't reply"

He went on to add, "It is what it is. We all got on in the band, but I was closer to Max and Jay. It was usually us three who went out and got smashed on tour. I'm happy they were there."

 

Part 1/3 #marbella #stagdo

A post shared by Tom Parker (@tomparkerofficial) onJun 18, 2018 at 7:21am PDT

Well we certainly hope these lads can eventually find a way to get together again and bring back that The Wanted magic!

Visit the site