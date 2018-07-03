WATCH: Max George Is Trying To Get A The Wanted Reunion To Happen!

Just when we thought we couldn't love Max George anymore, he's gone and done us all a favour, and is planning on making a mini The Wanted reunion happen.

'Glad You Came'. 'Chasing the Sun'. 'I Found You'. Where do The Wanted's list of anthems end? How could this possibly be topped?

How about with Max George dropping his brand new song, 'Barcelona', exclusively with Roman Kemp and Vick Hope?

> Here's What Every Member Of The Wanted Has Been Up To Since Their Hiatus...

The 29-year-old singer began to get nostalgic about his time with The Wanted lads, Nathan Sykes, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness and Tom Parker; having down three tours and been nominated for a BRIT Award.

The day before Max swung by the studio, he text the boys reminding them to catch him on Capital, only for one person to reply. Well, this is awkward...

But that didn't stop the 'Barcelona' singer from organising a reunion with Tom and Jay down the pub to catch the England-Colombia game. PLEASE make this happen, Max; we'll even buy the first round!

> Roman And Vick Are Catching Up With The Biggest Stars Over On Our App!