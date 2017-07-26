12 Brilliant Stormzy Tweets That Prove Exactly Why You Need To Be Following The Grime Star

26 July 2017, 16:38

Stormzy

Yep, Stormzy's Twitter account is sometimes more interesting than our whole week!

Having become a household name over the last 12-18 months, Stormzy has had a prolific rise.

His debut album 'Gang Signs & Prayer' hit the top spot of the charts and he performed sold out shows around the world, including a memorable set at this year's #CapitalSTB.

> Stormzy Just Shared A Screenshot Of His Phone & Fans Can't Believe How Many Unread Messages He Has

But aside from his music, one thing we love Stormzy for is his Twitter skills, so we've pulled out some of his best ever tweets that prove just why he's one of our favourite people to follow...

1. When Little Mix fans heard Stormzy was gonna be featuring on the girls' single 'Power' they were a little worried, but Big Mike wasn't having any of it...

2. Stormzy pretty much became the king of Love Island this year with his tweets and this one claiming Chris was too good for GF Olivia sent shockwaves through the villa and our across our timeline too!

3. After a fan messaged Stormzy to ask when his next 'tape' was dropping, four days after the Grime star had released his debut album, Stormzy hit back with a hilarious tongue in cheek response...

4. After the excitement of getting a number one album, Ed Sheeran popped up after a year away just to spoil the fun for his pal...

5. Supporting other people is one of our favourite things that Stormzy does on Twitter and this occasion was one of his most touching...

6. When someone questioned Big Mike as to why he was releasing a song with Little Mix, he fired back with one of our favourite responses on Twitter EVER...

7. His tweets aren't always deep and meaningful or empowering, but they're still important AF...always!

8. Even when fans get his lyrics wrong, Stormzy remains calm, highlights it in front of his thousands of followers and the adds a load of laughing emojis - the sign of a true pro...

9. When he does have a serious point to make though, Stormzy isn't afraid to say what he really feels. After a newspaper printed a picture of the 'Shut Up' star mistaking him for footballer Romelu Lukaku, he made sure his feelings were known...

10. He also encourages people to be open and talk about their feelings. How can anyone hate on that?

11. Thankfully plenty of people are aware of just how brilliant the South London wordsmith is...

12. So all hail King Stormzy tbh...

Whilst you're enjoying a bit of a Stormzy love-in, check out his performance of 'Shut Up' in front of 80,000 fans inside Wembley Stadium at the #CapitalSTB...

Stormzy - 'Shut Up' (Live At Capital’s Summertime Ball 2017)

02:52

Download The Capital App Now To Stay Up To Date With The Latest Stormzy News & The Biggest And Best Hit Music

Trending On Capital FM

Usher Carpool Karaoke

WATCH: Usher Hilariously Shows James Corden How To Enter A Club Like A Baller In New Carpool Karaoke

Usher

Justin Bieber goes for a hike with a mystery lady

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Jack Jones

Jack Jones Shares An Official Statement After Being Filmed Shouting Racist & Homophobic Abuse
Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  2. 2
    Feels artwork
    Feels
    Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell, Katy Perry
    itunes
  3. 3
    Wild Thoughts artwork
    Wild Thoughts
    DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
    itunes
  4. 4
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  5. 5
    In The End artwork
    In The End
    Linkin Park
    itunes
  6. 6
    Numb artwork
    Numb
    Linkin Park
    itunes
  7. 7
    Power artwork
    Power
    Little Mix feat. Stormzy
  8. 8
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  9. 9
    Subeme La Radio artwork
    Subeme La Radio
    Enrique feat. Matt Terry & Sean Paul
    itunes
  10. 10
    Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber) [Remix]
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee
    itunes
  11. 11
    Mama artwork
    Mama
    Jonas Blue feat. William Singe
  12. 12
    Strip That Down artwork
    Strip That Down
    Liam Payne feat. Quavo
  13. 13
    Came Here For Love artwork
    Came Here For Love
    Sigala & Ella Eyre
    itunes
  14. 14
    Rain artwork
    Rain
    The Script
    itunes
  15. 15
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix) artwork
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix)
    Maggie Lindemann
  16. 16
    Malibu
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  17. 17
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  18. 18
    One Last Time artwork
    One Last Time
    Ariana Grande
  19. 19
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  20. 20
    Attention artwork
    Attention
    Charlie Puth
  21. 21
    2U artwork
    2U
    David Guetta feat. Justin Bieber
  22. 22
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson
  23. 23
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  24. 24
    Crying In The Club artwork
    Crying In The Club
    Camila Cabello
  25. 25
    I'm the One artwork
    I'm the One
    DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber , Quavo, ...
    itunes
  26. 26
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  27. 27
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  28. 28
    Unpredictable artwork
    Unpredictable
    Olly Murs feat. Louisa Johnson
  29. 29
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
  30. 30
    Swalla artwork
    Swalla
    Jason Derulo feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Doll
    itunes
  31. 31
    Know No Better (feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo)
    Major Lazer
    itunes
  32. 32
    Sorry Not Sorry
    Demi Lovato
    itunes
  33. 33
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  34. 34
    Bad Liar
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  35. 35
    SKIN
    Rag'n'Bone Man
  36. 36
    Praying artwork
    Praying
    Kesha
    itunes
  37. 37
    Instruction artwork
    Instruction
    Jax Jones feat. Demi Lovato & Stefflon D
    itunes
  38. 38
    Miracles (Someone Special) artwork
    Miracles (Someone Special)
    Coldplay & Big Sean
    itunes
  39. 39
    Get Low artwork
    Get Low
    Zedd feat. Liam Payne
    itunes
  40. 40
    Bestie
    Yungen
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site