'Harry Styles' Scared Niall Horan Live On The Ellen Show & His Terrified Reaction Will Make You Howl

We could watch this on repeat all day.

There are times where we feel like we couldn't love Niall Horan any more and this is definitely one of them.

Following the release of his debut solo album 'Flicker', Niall appeared as a guest on The Ellen Show, but the legendary presenter had a bit of a trick up her sleeve in the run up to Halloween!

After Niall explained when he'd last seen his fellow One Direction bandmates last, Ellen's secret trick (a guy dressed in a Harry Styles outfit) jumped out of a box next to where the Irishman was sitting and his reaction was glorious.

Needless to say we laughed so much our stomachs' hurt and now we really do love Niall even more than before.



Pic: YouTube

Check out the video above for the full thing, but prepare to cry with laughter because this is one seriously funny scare.

Great work Ellen!

