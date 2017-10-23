'Harry Styles' Scared Niall Horan Live On The Ellen Show & His Terrified Reaction Will Make You Howl

23 October 2017, 17:08

We could watch this on repeat all day.

There are times where we feel like we couldn't love Niall Horan any more and this is definitely one of them.

Following the release of his debut solo album 'Flicker', Niall appeared as a guest on The Ellen Show, but the legendary presenter had a bit of a trick up her sleeve in the run up to Halloween!

> Liam Payne & Niall Horan Prove That Niam Is Alive With A Seriously Sweet Twitter Exchange

After Niall explained when he'd last seen his fellow One Direction bandmates last, Ellen's secret trick (a guy dressed in a Harry Styles outfit) jumped out of a box next to where the Irishman was sitting and his reaction was glorious.

Needless to say we laughed so much our stomachs' hurt and now we really do love Niall even more than before.

Niall Horan
Pic: YouTube

Check out the video above for the full thing, but prepare to cry with laughter because this is one seriously funny scare.

Great work Ellen!

> Download Our Fancy New App For Loads More Niall Related Fun!

Whilst you're here, check out Niall singing One Direction classic 'Fools Gold'...

Trending On Capital FM

Kit Harington

Kit Harington Cried When He Read The Final Game Of Thrones Script & We're Basically Already Weeping
Lady Gaga cosies up to boyfriend, Christian

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Matthew Morrison

Glee's Matthew Morrison Has Just Welcomed A Baby Boy & His Name Is SO Unusual

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Gorgeous
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  2. 2
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
    itunes
  3. 3
    Rockstar artwork
    Rockstar
    Post Malone Feat. 21 Savage
    itunes
  4. 4
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix) artwork
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    Little Mix & CNCO
    itunes
  5. 5
    Lonely Together artwork
    Lonely Together
    Avicii feat. Rita Ora
    itunes
  6. 6
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  7. 7
    Too Good At Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good At Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  8. 8
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
  9. 9
    How Long artwork
    How Long
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  10. 10
    Silence artwork
    Silence
    Marshmello feat. Khalid
    itunes
  11. 11
    Sucker For You artwork
    Sucker For You
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  12. 12
    Hurtin Me artwork
    Hurtin Me
    Stefflon Don feat. French Montana
    itunes
  13. 13
    Mi Gente (Remix) artwork
    Mi Gente (Remix)
    J Balvin feat. Beyonce
    itunes
  14. 14
    Heartline artwork
    Heartline
    Craig David
    itunes
  15. 15
    Dusk Till Dawn (feat. Sia)
    ZAYN
    itunes
  16. 16
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  17. 17
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  18. 18
    Crybaby artwork
    Crybaby
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  19. 19
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & Bloodpop
    itunes
  20. 20
    Pray
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  21. 21
    Finders Keepers artwork
    Finders Keepers
    Mabel feat. Kojo Funds
    itunes
  22. 22
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  23. 23
    Bestie artwork
    Bestie
    Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane
    itunes
  24. 24
    Heavy
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  25. 25
    Revenge artwork
    Revenge
    Pink feat. Eminem
    itunes
  26. 26
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  27. 27
    Bedroom Floor
    Liam Payne
    itunes
  28. 28
    Unforgettable
    French Montana
    itunes
  29. 29
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  30. 30
    What Lovers Do (feat. SZA)
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  31. 31
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  32. 32
    Man's Not Hot
    Big Shaq
    itunes
  33. 33
    Too Much To Ask artwork
    Too Much To Ask
    Niall Horan
    itunes
  34. 34
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  35. 35
    Spotlight (Acoustic)
    Dappy
    itunes
  36. 36
    Star People
    George Michael
    itunes
  37. 37
    Cola
    Camelphat & Elderbrook
    itunes
  38. 38
    1-800-273-8255
    Logic
    itunes
  39. 39
    Look What You Made Me Do
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  40. 40
    If I'm Lucky
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site