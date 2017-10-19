Liam Payne & Niall Horan Prove That Niam Is Alive With A Seriously Sweet Twitter Exchange

19 October 2017, 16:59

Niall Horan & Liam Payne

These two are just total baes tbh.

Liam Payne is a babe. Niall Horan is a babe.

And Niam is real!

These two have given us a serious dose of One Direction feels as they gave each other a public pat on the back for their upcoming releases this Friday.

Liam Payne & Niall Horan On A Charity Flight
(Pic: PA)

Niall is set to release his debut solo album 'Flicker' and Liam took to Twitter to mark the occasion with a seriously sweet message to his pal...

Of course that public display of bro-ness is enough to make us feel happy all damn day, but then Niall replied to Payno and returned the favour with a plug for his new release...

Queue a tonne of fans sharing some of that Niam love and us quietly crying in the corner dreaming about the day One Direction reunite...

Whilst you're here, check out this behind the scenes video of Liam filming his recent music video in London...

Demi Lovato

Visit the site