Liam Payne & Niall Horan Prove That Niam Is Alive With A Seriously Sweet Twitter Exchange

These two are just total baes tbh.

Liam Payne is a babe. Niall Horan is a babe.

And Niam is real!

These two have given us a serious dose of One Direction feels as they gave each other a public pat on the back for their upcoming releases this Friday.



(Pic: PA)

Niall is set to release his debut solo album 'Flicker' and Liam took to Twitter to mark the occasion with a seriously sweet message to his pal...

.@NiallOfficial proud of how far we’ve come bro! Everyone go out and buy his album Friday!! — Liam (@LiamPayne) October 17, 2017

Of course that public display of bro-ness is enough to make us feel happy all damn day, but then Niall replied to Payno and returned the favour with a plug for his new release...

@LiamPayne indeed ! Thank you Payno. Love ya . Go get this mans single also — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) October 17, 2017

Queue a tonne of fans sharing some of that Niam love and us quietly crying in the corner dreaming about the day One Direction reunite...

Supportive brothers, always! You guys know we still support each & everyone of you & will get all your albums & singles x — 1D Adult Fans (@1DAdultFan) October 17, 2017

YOU JUST CALLED HIM PAYNO pic.twitter.com/1ikzoQOhHC — spooky emily (@thinkingofhoran) October 17, 2017

Niam is alive — Anne (@hestheIoml) October 17, 2017

So proud of you both. We love you and are all extremely excited for October 20th!



Keep doing amazing guys Xxx pic.twitter.com/RDqZbqIkSw — Ally met NIALL HORAN (@Alisdirections) October 17, 2017

I LIVE FOR NIAM pic.twitter.com/7NZaZweVXN — geYsa HIT 400K (@stylesperta) October 17, 2017

