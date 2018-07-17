Niall Horan's Taken His 'Relationship' With Hailee Steinfeld To The Next Level

Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld have been the subject of dating rumours for a while now and these new pictures will certainly add fuel to the fire!

Having been pictured with each other on plenty of occasions ove the last 12 months, Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld have been swamped with dating rumours for ages, but they've always maintained that they're just good friends - despite being spotted kissing on holiday earlier this year.

Now Niall and Hailee have given people even more reason to believe there's something more than just friendship on the cards for the pair and according to many people they're not only dating but also sharing wardrobes as they've been spotted wearing each others clothes.

> Niall Horan & Hailee Steinfeld Dating Rumours: The Evidence

At a fan meet and greet, Niall was previously seen wearing a t-shirt with classic cartoon character Arthur on the front - a pretty memorable thing for a high profile superstar like Niall to wear. Well now Hailee's been spotted in the exact same t-shirt and fans are shook.

hailee and niall wearing each other’s clothes :* pic.twitter.com/ZV5q7uF1v7 — tash (@thedoncasterlwt) July 11, 2018

Hailee took to Instagram Stories ahead of taking to the stage as part of Charlie Puth's Voicenotes Tour and was wearing the Arthur top in her pic. Do they have they have the same top or are they sharing each other's clothes?

Fans were pretty certain that Hailee is wearing Niall's shirt and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts with the world and keeping that dating rumour train firmly on the tracks for a long while yet...

Niall and Hailee's sharing the Arthur shirt aldhskahgsh — angel (@seeinghorann) July 11, 2018

the arthur shirt had a nice life rotting in niall's closet im happy she's thriving with ms hailee now she deserves to be worn — adri 9 (@wakeupatmidday) July 11, 2018

Me this whole day knowing hailee has niall's arthur shirt w her pic.twitter.com/Oe69gGRSwl — cassandra (@njhoeing) July 11, 2018

i'm seeing hate on the fact that hailee is wearing niall's shirt ... why would you hate like? you question why we don't know who broke niall's heart yet you're here going at his rumoured gf for NO reason — h (@niallerstide) July 11, 2018

> Download Our free App For All The Latest Nailee News!