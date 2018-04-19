WATCH: Niall Horan & Hailee Steinfeld 'Confirm Romance' After First Public Kiss

People had been speculating about a romance between these two for a while, but this new footage appears to confirm it.

The rumours have been swirling for what feels like forever, but now it seems that Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld may actually be dating, based on the video above of the pair kissing whilst on holiday in the Bahamas.

The footage of the pair was taken by people who were at the same venua as Niall and Hailee and they certainly look pretty close, with Niall puttinh is arm round Hailee and kissing her as they talk to people.

According to reports, onlookers claimed that the pair looked ‘really loved up’. and went on to add, ‘They were chatting away for ages and then Niall put his arm around Hailee’s neck and kissed her on the cheek.’

A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) onMar 24, 2018 at 10:06am PDT

This all comes after Hailee posted a pic on her Instagram wearing Niall's tour merch backstage at his show, whilst the 21 year old 'Starving' singer also joined Niall's support act Julia Michaels on stage during the Irishman's Flicker Tour.

Niall and Hailee were also spotted together at a Backstreet Boys concert in Las Vegas, which certainly got tongues wagging back in February, however this latest video is the tip of the iceberg.

February 17th: Niall singing I Want It That Way with AJ McLean at Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life in Vegas (via @ninergrl6) (6) pic.twitter.com/EBL4jXl7ac — Niall Horan News (@NJHNEWS) February 18, 2018

We're totally here for #Niallee, if they are an actual item. We love the pair of them so we deffo ship.

Oh and it looks like we finally know who filmed that footage too...

