WATCH: Niall Horan & Hailee Steinfeld 'Confirm Romance' After First Public Kiss

19 April 2018, 12:01

People had been speculating about a romance between these two for a while, but this new footage appears to confirm it.

The rumours have been swirling for what feels like forever, but now it seems that Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld may actually be dating, based on the video above of the pair kissing whilst on holiday in the Bahamas.

The footage of the pair was taken by people who were at the same venua as Niall and Hailee and they certainly look pretty close, with Niall puttinh is arm round Hailee and kissing her as they talk to people.

> Niall Horan Is Praised By Fans For Speaking Openly About His Struggles With OCD

According to reports, onlookers claimed that the pair looked ‘really loved up’. and went on to add, ‘They were chatting away for ages and then Niall put his arm around Hailee’s neck and kissed her on the cheek.’

 

A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) onMar 24, 2018 at 10:06am PDT

This all comes after Hailee posted a pic on her Instagram wearing Niall's tour merch backstage at his show, whilst the 21 year old 'Starving' singer also joined Niall's support act Julia Michaels on stage during the Irishman's Flicker Tour.

Niall and Hailee were also spotted together at a Backstreet Boys concert in Las Vegas, which certainly got tongues wagging back in February, however this latest video is the tip of the iceberg.

We're totally here for #Niallee, if they are an actual item. We love the pair of them so we deffo ship.

Oh and it looks like we finally know who filmed that footage too...

Niall & Harry Tweet

> Download Our Free App For Loads More Niallee News!

Whilst you're here, check out Niall singing Camila Cabello's 'Crying In The Club'...

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Olivia Attwood

“I Few Years Ago This Would’ve Killed Me” Olivia Attwood Slams Trolls Who Call Her “Too Skinny”

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    One Kiss artwork
    One Kiss
    Calvin Harris feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  2. 2
    Nice For What artwork
    Nice For What
    Drake
    itunes
  3. 3
    Dreams artwork
    Dreams
    Ruti
    itunes
  4. 4
    Freaky Friday (feat. Chris Brown) artwork
    Freaky Friday (feat. Chris Brown)
    Lil Dicky
    itunes
  5. 5
    Lullaby artwork
    Lullaby
    Sigala, Paloma Faith
    itunes
  6. 6
    Paradise artwork
    Paradise
    George Ezra
    itunes
  7. 7
    Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line) artwork
    Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line)
    Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  8. 8
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  9. 9
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen) artwork
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)
    Rudimental
    itunes
  10. 10
    Feel It Still artwork
    Feel It Still
    Portugal. The Man
    itunes
  11. 11
    In My Blood artwork
    In My Blood
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  12. 12
    Sanctify artwork
    Sanctify
    Years & Years
    itunes
  13. 13
    Never Be The Same artwork
    Never Be The Same
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  14. 14
    For You artwork
    For You
    Liam Payne & Rita Ora
    itunes
  15. 15
    Make Your Own Kind of Music artwork
    Make Your Own Kind of Music
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  16. 16
    Call Out My Name artwork
    Call Out My Name
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  17. 17
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Marshmello x Anne Marie
    itunes
  18. 18
    The Middle artwork
    The Middle
    Zedd feat. Maren Morris & Grey
    itunes
  19. 19
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton) artwork
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton)
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  20. 20
    IDGAF artwork
    IDGAF
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  21. 21
    Done For Me artwork
    Done For Me
    Charlie Puth feat. Kehlani
    itunes
  22. 22
    I Like It artwork
    I Like It
    Cardi B,Bad Bunny & J Balvin
    itunes
  23. 23
    God's Plan artwork
    God's Plan
    Drake
    itunes
  24. 24
    Jumanji artwork
    Jumanji
    B Young
    itunes
  25. 25
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen) artwork
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen)
    Jax Jones
    itunes
  26. 26
    Let Me artwork
    Let Me
    ZAYN
  27. 27
    Psycho artwork
    Psycho
    Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign
    itunes
  28. 28
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  29. 29
    Fine Line artwork
    Fine Line
    Not3s, Mabel
    itunes
  30. 30
    All the Stars artwork
    All the Stars
    Kendrick Lamar & SZA
    itunes
  31. 31
    Anywhere artwork
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  32. 32
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B] artwork
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B]
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  33. 33
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  34. 34
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  35. 35
    Strangers artwork
    Strangers
    Sigrid
    itunes
  36. 36
    Flames artwork
    Flames
    David Guetta & Sia
    itunes
  37. 37
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana) artwork
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana)
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  38. 38
    Pray For Me artwork
    Pray For Me
    The Weeknd Feat. Kendrick Lamar
    itunes
  39. 39
    River artwork
    River
    Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  40. 40
    Yes artwork
    Yes
    Louisa Johnson feat. 2 Chainz
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site