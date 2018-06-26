Niall Horan Sang Hailee Steinfeld A Joke Version Of Her Own Song

Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld in the backstage catering area of a Katy Perry gig, singing joke songs - what more could we want?

There are certian places you might expect to see Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld hanging out - a chic bar in Hollywood, a fancy restaurant in London, maybe even at a golf tournament in Dublin - but we never thought it would be in the backstage canteen at a Katy Perry gig!

With Hailee supporting Katy Perry on her 'Witness Tour', Niall was in attendance at the Newcastle date and decided he was gonna do a little remix of MNEK's latest tune 'Colour', which Hailee features on.

Checking the lyrics with Hailee before he burst into song, Niall belts out the chorus before changing the main hook from 'Now all I see is colour' to "Now all I see is custard", with a bowl of custard on the table in front of him.

A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) onMay 3, 2018 at 3:34pm PDT

Watch the video above to see Niall in full action and have a listen to his brilliant custard remix of Hailee's latest feature. The pair appear super relaxed together following plenty of dating rumours surfacing over the last few months.

Whether or not this adds weight to those rumours, or whether Niall and Hailee are just good friends, the one thing we know is that Niall is one funny guy!

