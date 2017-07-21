We Translated 'Súbeme La Radio' Into English & Discovered It's Actually Quite Heartbreaking

The lyrics for Enrique Iglesias, Sean Paul and X Factor 2016 winner Matt Terry's tale of lost love are totes emosh!

Summer 2017 has been all about the big Spanglish anthems. 'Despacito' knocked our socks off first with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee combining with Justin Bieber for a brilliant tune of world dominating proportions.

After that became the most streamed song of all time, we were then treated to a brand new song to help us practice our Spanish - 'Súbeme La Radio'.

Enrique Iglesias, Sean Paul and X Factor champion Matt Terry have teamed up for an awesome song that we seriously can't get enough of, but as with 'Despacito', those of us who don't speak Spanish are really struggling with the lyrics. So we've only gone and translated them into Enhlish for ya!

When you read through the English translation, you find out that the song is actually a really emotional tale of heartbreak and lost love. Even though there is a summer-tinged party feel to the absolute banger, now it makes us feel all emosh when we hear it.

These three are all handsome eligible bachelors and are insanely talented, so why would anyone leave them? WHY?!

Well have a read of the translated lyrics and see what you make of it all for yourself...

Enrique Iglesias - Subeme La Radio Remix feat. Sean Paul and Matt Terry Lyrics

Get me the radio

Sun shine and the rain

In the my

Bring me the alcohol

There pon me yard like staying

Yeah yeah

(Bridge - Enrique Iglesias - Sean Paul)

Get me the radio, this is my song

Feel the bass that goes up

Time will heal it but now we feel it

Turn up the music and run pain away

(Chorus - Enrique Iglesias)

Get me the radio, this is my song

Feel the bass that goes up

Bring me the alcohol that takes away the pain

Today we are going to gather the moon and the sun

(Verse 1 - Enrique Iglesias)

I wanna you forever

Don’t act like you don't feel it

I should’ve loved you better

But I still can't believe (remember that girl!)

Its killing me that you’re gone

How the hell do I move on

I’m drinking from this bottle

Cause I can't take it no more

(Verse 2 - Sean Paul)

Hear me, I tell you

Alright then girl, yo

Night fall, I'mma always a feel away

Baby girl cause mi look, me no see your face

Remember the days when we would blaze

And everything was amazing

(Bridge - Enrique Iglesias - Sean Paul)

Get me the radio, this is my song

Feel the bass that goes up

Time will heal it but now we feel it

Turn up the music and run pain away

(Chorus - Enrique Iglesias, Matt Terry)

Get me the radio, this is my song

Feel the bass that goes up

Bring me the alcohol that takes away the pain

Today we are going to gather the moon and the sun

(Verse 3 – Matt Terry)

My body on your body (heey!)

My heart against your heart

But when I go to touch you

I just wake up in the dark

You gotta know that I miss you (bdabang bang bang)

I can never forget you

Girl I know I gotta let it go

But I wish that I was with you

(Bridge - Enrique Iglesias, Matt Terry - Sean Paul)

Get me the radio, this is my song

Feel the bass that goes up

Time will heal it but now we feel it

Turn up the music and run pain away

(Chorus - Enrique Iglesias, Matt Terry)

Get me the radio, this is my song

Feel the bass that goes up

Bring me the alcohol that takes away the pain

Today we are going to gather the moon and the sun

(Verse 4 - Sean Paul)

Tell you this

Make your body turn twist, make you reminisce

Baby girl cause you no say me never miss

Now you’re gone from me life , me ah pay a this

How me and you turn into enemies

Sunshine and me life deh memories

To get you back inna me yard

That’s where it is

I swear it is

Baby girl you are drain out mi energies

(Bridge 2 - Enrique Iglesias, Matt Terry )

I do not lie to you

I still wait for you

You know I love you

I do not know how to live without you

I do not lie to you

I still wait for you

You know I love you

I do not know how to live without you

(Bridge - Enrique Iglesias - Sean Paul)

Get me the radio, this is my song

Feel the bass that goes up

Time will heal it but now we feel it

Turn up the music and run pain away

(Chorus - Enrique Iglesias)

Get me the radio, this is my song

Feel the bass that goes up

Bring me the alcohol that takes away the pain

Today we are going to gather the moon and the sun

(Outro - Enrique Iglesias & Sean Paul)

Get the radio

Sun shine and the rain

In the my

Bring me the alcohol

There pon me yard like staying

Yeah yeah

