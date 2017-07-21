We Translated 'Súbeme La Radio' Into English & Discovered It's Actually Quite Heartbreaking

Now Playing
The lyrics for Enrique Iglesias, Sean Paul and X Factor 2016 winner Matt Terry's tale of lost love are totes emosh!
Summer 2017 has been all about the big Spanglish anthems. 'Despacito' knocked our socks off first with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee combining with Justin Bieber for a brilliant tune of world dominating proportions.
After that became the most streamed song of all time, we were then treated to a brand new song to help us practice our Spanish - 'Súbeme La Radio'.
Enrique Iglesias, Sean Paul and X Factor champion Matt Terry have teamed up for an awesome song that we seriously can't get enough of, but as with 'Despacito', those of us who don't speak Spanish are really struggling with the lyrics. So we've only gone and translated them into Enhlish for ya!
When you read through the English translation, you find out that the song is actually a really emotional tale of heartbreak and lost love. Even though there is a summer-tinged party feel to the absolute banger, now it makes us feel all emosh when we hear it.
These three are all handsome eligible bachelors and are insanely talented, so why would anyone leave them? WHY?!
Well have a read of the translated lyrics and see what you make of it all for yourself...
Get me the radio
Sun shine and the rain
In the my
Bring me the alcohol
There pon me yard like staying
Yeah yeah
(Bridge - Enrique Iglesias - Sean Paul)
Get me the radio, this is my song
Feel the bass that goes up
Time will heal it but now we feel it
Turn up the music and run pain away
(Chorus - Enrique Iglesias)
Get me the radio, this is my song
Feel the bass that goes up
Bring me the alcohol that takes away the pain
Today we are going to gather the moon and the sun
(Verse 1 - Enrique Iglesias)
I wanna you forever
Don’t act like you don't feel it
I should’ve loved you better
But I still can't believe (remember that girl!)
Its killing me that you’re gone
How the hell do I move on
I’m drinking from this bottle
Cause I can't take it no more
(Verse 2 - Sean Paul)
Hear me, I tell you
Alright then girl, yo
Night fall, I'mma always a feel away
Baby girl cause mi look, me no see your face
Remember the days when we would blaze
And everything was amazing
(Bridge - Enrique Iglesias - Sean Paul)
Get me the radio, this is my song
Feel the bass that goes up
Time will heal it but now we feel it
Turn up the music and run pain away
(Chorus - Enrique Iglesias, Matt Terry)
Get me the radio, this is my song
Feel the bass that goes up
Bring me the alcohol that takes away the pain
Today we are going to gather the moon and the sun
(Verse 3 – Matt Terry)
My body on your body (heey!)
My heart against your heart
But when I go to touch you
I just wake up in the dark
You gotta know that I miss you (bdabang bang bang)
I can never forget you
Girl I know I gotta let it go
But I wish that I was with you
(Bridge - Enrique Iglesias, Matt Terry - Sean Paul)
Get me the radio, this is my song
Feel the bass that goes up
Time will heal it but now we feel it
Turn up the music and run pain away
(Chorus - Enrique Iglesias, Matt Terry)
Get me the radio, this is my song
Feel the bass that goes up
Bring me the alcohol that takes away the pain
Today we are going to gather the moon and the sun
(Verse 4 - Sean Paul)
Tell you this
Make your body turn twist, make you reminisce
Baby girl cause you no say me never miss
Now you’re gone from me life , me ah pay a this
How me and you turn into enemies
Sunshine and me life deh memories
To get you back inna me yard
That’s where it is
I swear it is
Baby girl you are drain out mi energies
(Bridge 2 - Enrique Iglesias, Matt Terry )
I do not lie to you
I still wait for you
You know I love you
I do not know how to live without you
I do not lie to you
I still wait for you
You know I love you
I do not know how to live without you
(Bridge - Enrique Iglesias - Sean Paul)
Get me the radio, this is my song
Feel the bass that goes up
Time will heal it but now we feel it
Turn up the music and run pain away
(Chorus - Enrique Iglesias)
Get me the radio, this is my song
Feel the bass that goes up
Bring me the alcohol that takes away the pain
Today we are going to gather the moon and the sun
(Outro - Enrique Iglesias & Sean Paul)
Get the radio
Sun shine and the rain
In the my
Bring me the alcohol
There pon me yard like staying
Yeah yeah
When Matt Terry joined us in the studio recently, he told us exactly what he though about people comparing 'Subeme La Radio' with 'Despacito'...
Matt Terry Discusses The Comparison Between His New Tune And 'Despacito'
