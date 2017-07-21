We Translated 'Súbeme La Radio' Into English & Discovered It's Actually Quite Heartbreaking

21 July 2017, 17:14

Matt Terry - Subeme La Radio

The lyrics for Enrique Iglesias, Sean Paul and X Factor 2016 winner Matt Terry's tale of lost love are totes emosh!

Summer 2017 has been all about the big Spanglish anthems. 'Despacito' knocked our socks off first with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee combining with Justin Bieber for a brilliant tune of world dominating proportions.

After that became the most streamed song of all time, we were then treated to a brand new song to help us practice our Spanish - 'Súbeme La Radio'.

> The 'Despacito' Lyrics In English Are Just A Bit Creepy If You Ask Us

Enrique Iglesias, Sean Paul and X Factor champion Matt Terry have teamed up for an awesome song that we seriously can't get enough of, but as with 'Despacito', those of us who don't speak Spanish are really struggling with the lyrics. So we've only gone and translated them into Enhlish for ya!

 

#SÚBEMELARADIO artwork!! 2 days to gooo @EnriqueIglesias @duttypaul

A post shared by Matt Terry (MT) (@mattterry) onJul 19, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

When you read through the English translation, you find out that the song is actually a really emotional tale of heartbreak and lost love. Even though there is a summer-tinged party feel to the absolute banger, now it makes us feel all emosh when we hear it.

These three are all handsome eligible bachelors and are insanely talented, so why would anyone leave them? WHY?!

Well have a read of the translated lyrics and see what you make of it all for yourself...

Enrique Iglesias - Subeme La Radio Remix feat. Sean Paul and Matt Terry Lyrics

Get me the radio

Sun shine and the rain
In the my
Bring me the alcohol
There pon me yard like staying
Yeah yeah

(Bridge - Enrique Iglesias - Sean Paul)
Get me the radio, this is my song
Feel the bass that goes up
Time will heal it but now we feel it
Turn up the music and run pain away

(Chorus - Enrique Iglesias)
Get me the radio, this is my song
Feel the bass that goes up
Bring me the alcohol that takes away the pain
Today we are going to gather the moon and the sun

(Verse 1 - Enrique Iglesias)
I wanna you forever
Don’t act like you don't feel it
I should’ve loved you better
But I still can't believe (remember that girl!)
Its killing me that you’re gone
How the hell do I move on
I’m drinking from this bottle
Cause I can't take it no more

(Verse 2 - Sean Paul)
Hear me, I tell you
Alright then girl, yo
Night fall, I'mma always a feel away
Baby girl cause mi look, me no see your face
Remember the days when we would blaze
And everything was amazing

(Bridge - Enrique Iglesias - Sean Paul)
Get me the radio, this is my song
Feel the bass that goes up
Time will heal it but now we feel it
Turn up the music and run pain away

(Chorus - Enrique Iglesias, Matt Terry)
Get me the radio, this is my song
Feel the bass that goes up
Bring me the alcohol that takes away the pain
Today we are going to gather the moon and the sun

(Verse 3 – Matt Terry)
My body on your body (heey!)
My heart against your heart 
But when I go to touch you
I just wake up in the dark
You gotta know that I miss you (bdabang bang bang)
I can never forget you
Girl I know I gotta let it go
But I wish that I was with you

(Bridge - Enrique Iglesias, Matt Terry - Sean Paul)
Get me the radio, this is my song
Feel the bass that goes up
Time will heal it but now we feel it
Turn up the music and run pain away

(Chorus - Enrique Iglesias, Matt Terry)
Get me the radio, this is my song
Feel the bass that goes up
Bring me the alcohol that takes away the pain
Today we are going to gather the moon and the sun

(Verse 4 - Sean Paul)
Tell you this
Make your body turn twist, make you reminisce
Baby girl cause you no say me never miss
Now you’re gone from me life , me ah pay a this
How me and you turn into enemies
Sunshine and me life deh memories
To get you back inna me yard
That’s where it is
I swear it is
Baby girl you are drain out mi energies

(Bridge 2 - Enrique Iglesias, Matt Terry )
I do not lie to you
I still wait for you
You know I love you
I do not know how to live without you
I do not lie to you
I still wait for you
You know I love you
I do not know how to live without you

(Bridge - Enrique Iglesias - Sean Paul)
Get me the radio, this is my song
Feel the bass that goes up
Time will heal it but now we feel it
Turn up the music and run pain away

(Chorus - Enrique Iglesias)
Get me the radio, this is my song
Feel the bass that goes up
Bring me the alcohol that takes away the pain
Today we are going to gather the moon and the sun

(Outro - Enrique Iglesias & Sean Paul)
Get the radio
Sun shine and the rain
In the my
Bring me the alcohol
There pon me yard like staying
Yeah yeah

When Matt Terry joined us in the studio recently, he told us exactly what he though about people comparing 'Subeme La Radio' with 'Despacito'...

Matt Terry Discusses The Comparison Between His New Tune And 'Despacito'

01:00

Download The Capital App For All The Latest Music News & The Biggest & Best Hit Music

Trending On Capital FM

Harry Potter

There's Going To Be Two New Harry Potter Books Released This Year But It's Not What You'd Hope & Some Fans Aren't Happy
Harry Styles looks handsome as ever at Dunkirk pre

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Tyga Kylie Jenner Blac Chyna

“When I Got With Her, She Glo’d Up”: Tyga Dishes All On Kylie Jenner & Blac Chyna

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  2. 2
    Wild Thoughts artwork
    Wild Thoughts
    DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
    itunes
  3. 3
    Feels artwork
    Feels
    Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell & Katy Perr
    itunes
  4. 4
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  5. 5
    Mama artwork
    Mama
    Jonas Blue feat. William Singe
  6. 6
    Came Here For Love artwork
    Came Here For Love
    Sigala & Ella Eyre
    itunes
  7. 7
    Strip That Down artwork
    Strip That Down
    Liam Payne feat. Quavo
  8. 8
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix) artwork
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix)
    Maggie Lindemann
  9. 9
    Power artwork
    Power
    Little Mix feat. Stormzy
  10. 10
    Malibu (Tiesto Remix) artwork
    Malibu (Tiesto Remix)
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  11. 11
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  12. 12
    One Last Time artwork
    One Last Time
    Ariana Grande
  13. 13
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back artwork
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  14. 14
    Attention artwork
    Attention
    Charlie Puth
  15. 15
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  16. 16
    Unpredictable artwork
    Unpredictable
    Olly Murs feat. Louisa Johnson
  17. 17
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson
  18. 18
    2U artwork
    2U
    David Guetta feat. Justin Bieber
  19. 19
    I'm the One artwork
    I'm the One
    DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber , Quavo, ...
    itunes
  20. 20
    Crying In The Club artwork
    Crying In The Club
    Camila Cabello
  21. 21
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  22. 22
    Get Low artwork
    Get Low
    Zedd feat. Liam Payne
    itunes
  23. 23
    Shape Of You (Remix) artwork
    Shape Of You (Remix)
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
  24. 24
    Skin artwork
    Skin
    Rag 'N' Bone Man
  25. 25
    On My Mind artwork
    On My Mind
    Disciples
  26. 26
    Swalla artwork
    Swalla
    Jason Derulo feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Doll
    itunes
  27. 27
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
  28. 28
    Bad Liar artwork
    Bad Liar
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  29. 29
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  30. 30
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  31. 31
    Praying artwork
    Praying
    Kesha
    itunes
  32. 32
    Chasing Highs artwork
    Chasing Highs
    Alma
    itunes
  33. 33
    No Promises artwork
    No Promises
    Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato
  34. 34
    Sorry Not Sorry artwork
    Sorry Not Sorry
    Demi Lovato
    itunes
  35. 35
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
  36. 36
    Signs artwork
    Signs
    Drake
    itunes
  37. 37
    Know No Better artwork
    Know No Better
    Major Lazer feat. Travis Scott, Camila...
    itunes
  38. 38
    Out of Love artwork
    Out of Love
    Indiia feat. Whitney Phillips
    itunes
  39. 39
    Mr. Brightside
    Unspecified Artist
    itunes
  40. 40
    No More Sad Songs artwork
    No More Sad Songs
    Little Mix feat. Machine Gun Kelly
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site