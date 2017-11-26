WATCH: 100% Of You Will Get Goosebumps Hearing Matt Terry Sing A Rita Ora Mash-Up Including 'Anywhere'

26 November 2017, 19:45

Prepare to lose all chill.

Matt Terry's appeared in the Official Vodafone Big Top 40's top five several times, with the likes of 'Súbeme La Radio' and 'When Christmas Comes Around'.

Rita Ora is currently holding the number one spot for the third time with 'Anywhere'.

> Matt Terry’s Finally Set The Record Straight About Those Montana Brown Relationship Rumours

So it made sense that these two chart-stars came together when Matt Terry performed for us live and did his very own Capital Live Session; singing two of Rita's brand new songs, 'Anywhere' and 'Your Song' in an incredible mash-up.

With nothing but a microphone and a guitarist by his side, prepare for an incredible medley.

Matt Terry Capital Live Session

While your 'The X Factor' winner was here, he also treated us to a few more performances, including his incredible 'Sucker For You' - which, we're not gonna lie, we were all suckers for, when he performed it live - and his brand new ballad, 'The Thing About Love'.

Check out the rest of his Capital Live Session here...

Matt Terry - 'Sucker For You':

 

Matt Terry - 'The Thing About Love':

 

> From Anne-Marie To Ed Sheeran - We've Got Even More Huge Stars Performing Live Sessions For Us, And You Can Check Them All Out Here On Our App!

Matt Terry let slip some big collaboration news, and they may just involved a certain Dua Lipa... :P

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

James Franco In the capital studio

WATCH: James Franco Reveals Why He Just HAD To Get Butt-Naked For 'The Disaster Artist'

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  2. 2
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  3. 3
    Havana
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  4. 4
    Silence (feat. Khalid)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  5. 5
    Walk On Water (feat. Beyonce)
    Eminem
    itunes
  6. 6
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  7. 7
    17
    MK
    itunes
  8. 8
    Mona Lisa
    Rak-Su
    itunes
  9. 9
    The Thing About Love
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  10. 10
    Wolves
    Selena Gomez, Marshmello
    itunes
  11. 11
    Man's Not Hot
    Big Shaq
    itunes
  12. 12
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  13. 13
    One Last Song
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  14. 14
    Too Good at Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  15. 15
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    CNCO & Little Mix
    itunes
  16. 16
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  17. 17
    How Long
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  18. 18
    Dusk Till Dawn (feat. Sia)
    ZAYN
    itunes
  19. 19
    Bedroom Floor
    Liam Payne
    itunes
  20. 20
    Decline artwork
    Decline
    Raye feat. Mr Eazi
    itunes
  21. 21
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  22. 22
    Rockstar artwork
    Rockstar
    Post Malone Feat. 21 Savage
    itunes
  23. 23
    Lonely Together artwork
    Lonely Together
    Avicii / Rita Ora
    itunes
  24. 24
    Young Dumb & Broke
    Khalid
    itunes
  25. 25
    Finders Keepers
    Mabel
    itunes
  26. 26
    Dirty Sexy Money (feat. Charli XCX & French Montana)
    David Guetta, Afrojack
    itunes
  27. 27
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana)
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  28. 28
    Cola
    Camelphat & Elderbrook
    itunes
  29. 29
    Hurtin Me artwork
    Hurtin Me
    Stefflon Don feat. French Montana
    itunes
  30. 30
    Lemon
    N.E.R.D & Rihanna
    itunes
  31. 31
    Echame La Culpa
    Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato
    itunes
  32. 32
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & Bloodpop
    itunes
  33. 33
    Mi Gente (feat. Beyonce)
    Willy William, J Balvin
    itunes
  34. 34
    Golden Slumbers
    Elbow
    itunes
  35. 35
    Let You Down
    NF
    itunes
  36. 36
    Naked
    James Arthur
    itunes
  37. 37
    Sucker for You
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  38. 38
    What Lovers Do (feat. SZA)
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  39. 39
    I Know You (feat. Bastille)
    Craig David
    itunes
  40. 40
    Crybaby
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site