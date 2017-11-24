Matt Terry’s Finally Set The Record Straight About Those Montana Brown Relationship Rumours

24 November 2017, 16:07

Matt Terry & Montana Brown

The 'Sucker For You' star has opened up about his rumoured bae.

Current X Factor champion Matt Terry has been pictured on a number of occasions with Love Island's Montana Brown and she even presented him with his silver disc for the single 'Súbeme La Radio', fuelling plenty of dating rumours.

Neither Matt nor Montana have spoken out publicly to confirm they're actually dating, they're casually seeing each other or whether there's absolutely no truth to the rumours at all. That is until now.

> Matt Terry Hits Back At Trolls Who Body Shamed Him In An Inspiring Instagram Post

We caught up with Matt as he released his debut album 'Trouble' and he set the record straight about the reality of the pair's relationship.

Matt Terry & Montana Brown
(Pic: Instagram)

Speaking to Capital, Matt explained, "We met maybe a couple of months ago - we kept bumping into each other at events and stuff and we just got on really well. We kinda just sat down, just us two, talking and we didn't really realise where the time had gone."

"Since then we've been getting to know each other and we've been hanging out. She's a lovely girl and she's obviously very beautiful and all is great. We aren't an item, but we're both busy people and I think she's just gone to Australia for a bit and I'm obviously busy with the album so it could be quite difficult."

"For now I'd say we're good friends."

 

A post shared by Matt Terry (MT) (@mattterry) onOct 26, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

When we asked Matt whether he felt like the added press interest in his relatiionships put pressure on him, he claimed, "I don't feel like it's pressure, I guess it's just something I've got to live with now and my every move is documented."

"Way back I had an interview and they were like 'so we see that you and Montana have been liking each others pictures on Instagram' and I'm like 'I can't even like her picture without getting caught!'".

So there you have it guys, atm these two aren't an item, but we're still keeping our fingers crossed that they'll couple up, partly because we love them both, but mainly because we really wanna ship a couple named Monterry!

You can grab your copy of Matt Terry's debut album 'Trouble' now.

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest Monterry News!

Whilst you're here, check out what happened when Matt played 'To Bae Or Not To Bae' in our studio...

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Black Friday 2017

This Man Has Gone Viral After Being The Only Guy in The UK To Shop on Black Friday

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  2. 2
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  3. 3
    Walk On Water (feat. Beyonce)
    Eminem
    itunes
  4. 4
    Havana
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  5. 5
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  6. 6
    Silence (feat. Khalid)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  7. 7
    Too Good At Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good At Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  8. 8
    Golden Slumbers
    Elbow
    itunes
  9. 9
    One Last Song
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  10. 10
    Dusk Till Dawn (feat. Sia)
    ZAYN
    itunes
  11. 11
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  12. 12
    Wolves
    Selena Gomez, Marshmello
    itunes
  13. 13
    Man's Not Hot
    Big Shaq
    itunes
  14. 14
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    CNCO & Little Mix
    itunes
  15. 15
    Bedroom Floor
    Liam Payne
    itunes
  16. 16
    What About Us
    P!nk
    itunes
  17. 17
    How Long
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  18. 18
    Decline artwork
    Decline
    Raye feat. Mr Eazi
    itunes
  19. 19
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  20. 20
    Lonely Together (feat. Rita Ora)
    Avicii
    itunes
  21. 21
    Finders Keepers
    Mabel
    itunes
  22. 22
    rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  23. 23
    Gorgeous artwork
    Gorgeous
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  24. 24
    Lemon
    N.E.R.D & Rihanna
    itunes
  25. 25
    Young Dumb & Broke
    Khalid
    itunes
  26. 26
    Dirty Sexy Money (feat. Charli XCX & French Montana)
    David Guetta, Afrojack
    itunes
  27. 27
    17
    MK
    itunes
  28. 28
    Hurtin Me artwork
    Hurtin Me
    Stefflon Don Feat. French Montana
    itunes
  29. 29
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & BloodPop
    itunes
  30. 30
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  31. 31
    Cola
    Camelphat & Elderbrook
    itunes
  32. 32
    Heartline
    Craig David
    itunes
  33. 33
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  34. 34
    Bestie artwork
    Bestie
    Yungen / Yxng Bane
    itunes
  35. 35
    Unforgettable
    French Montana
    itunes
  36. 36
    It's a Beautiful World
    Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
    itunes
  37. 37
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  38. 38
    Despacito (Remix) [feat. Justin Bieber]
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee
    itunes
  39. 39
    The Thing About Love artwork
    The Thing About Love
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  40. 40
    What Lovers Do (feat. SZA)
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site