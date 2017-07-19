WATCH: Mariah Carey Doing The Barest Minimum In Her Dance Routine Is Actually Hilarious

When you’re one of the world’s biggest divas, all you have to do is show up, apparently!

Everyone knows Mariah Carey is one of the world’s most famous divas, but she pretty much summed up every human being at work on a Monday in this viral video of her putting in the barest minimum effort at a recent concert.

Me doing the absolute bare minimum at work today #monday pic.twitter.com/KNHhaWBRns — Halo Carterr. (@Halocarterr) July 17, 2017

The video, which went viral this week, shows Mariah wearing a pink outfit and going through the motions as she performs a dance break in a recent concert.

Letting her dancers do all the work, Mariah put in a few token arm movements and let them lift and manoeuvre her around the stage.

Obviously Twitter was quick to jump on board, with most people less than impressed by Mariah’s performance:

Lolololol she's way too chill about the performance..,she could have put in some type of effort — LondonXO (@MademoiselleAba) July 17, 2017

Those aren't normal moves even for a non-dancer, it's how I moved when my back was totally messed up. — Betsy Bacio (@betsy_bacio) July 17, 2017

I think every character in that show is doing more work than she is pic.twitter.com/6zOjzVsgfV — Quattro Bajeena (@SawtoothEKG) July 18, 2017

She knows she can't dance. It was just for LAUGHS. She's a vocalist, not a dancer. https://t.co/PUNTGR3xk8 — ButterflyMC (@ElusiveSongbird) July 18, 2017

@elizadwrites look at our girl! She was not feeling it on this day. Please tell me this was a rehearsal — Dylan St. Jaymes (@Dylan_StJaymes) July 17, 2017

Oh Mariah, never change – you’re hilarious!