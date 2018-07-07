WATCH: Mabel's Publicly Inviting Harry Styles To Join Her On Her Tour

After Mabel supported Harry Styles on his huge tour, she publicly invited the 'Sign of the Times' singer to join her on her tour at Wireless Festival.

Before Mabel took to Wireless' iconic stage to perform hits like 'Finders Keepers' and 'Fine Line', she popped by Capital's backstage studio to chat to Roman Kemp.

Of course, with Roman being Roman, he couldn't resist to ask the 22-year-old about performing with Harry Styles (and getting the odd pie to the face.)

Mabel said that she'd happily have the 'Sign of the Times' singer join her during her current tour - where she's performing in the likes of Dublin, Glasgow and Newcastle.

The only thing that she asks? That Harry Styles doesn't bring any pies with him, otherwise she might live to regret it...

