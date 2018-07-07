WATCH: Mabel's Publicly Inviting Harry Styles To Join Her On Her Tour

7 July 2018, 13:01

After Mabel supported Harry Styles on his huge tour, she publicly invited the 'Sign of the Times' singer to join her on her tour at Wireless Festival.

Before Mabel took to Wireless' iconic stage to perform hits like 'Finders Keepers' and 'Fine Line', she popped by Capital's backstage studio to chat to Roman Kemp.

Of course, with Roman being Roman, he couldn't resist to ask the 22-year-old about performing with Harry Styles (and getting the odd pie to the face.)

> WATCH: EO Revealed The Secret Original Version Of 'German'

Mabel said that she'd happily have the 'Sign of the Times' singer join her during her current tour - where she's performing in the likes of Dublin, Glasgow and Newcastle.

The only thing that she asks? That Harry Styles doesn't bring any pies with him, otherwise she might live to regret it...

> Download Our App For The Latest News And Gossip From Wireless Festival

Latest Mabel News

See more Latest Mabel News

Not3s Asset

Who Is Not3s? Rapper's Hits With Mabel, Real Name, Net Worth And Instagram Revealed
Mabel Facts Instagram

Who Is Mabel? Her Real Name, Famous Family & Where She Was Born And Raised
Jax Jones, Mabel, Stefflon Don on Capital Breakfas

WATCH: Jax Jones Rings Stefflon Don To Replace Mabel On His Track... IN FRONT OF MABEL!
Mabel Summertime Ball 2018 Live

Mabel Surprised The Fans With Her Steamy Performance With Surprise Guest Not3s At The #CapitalSTB!
Mabel Roman Kemp Summertime Ball 2018

Mabel Got Very Unstable Reading The #CapitalSTB Periodic Table

More News

See more More News

Big Sean at Wireless Festival 2018

Big Sean Gave Us His Ultimate Relationship Advice

Wireless 2018

Post Malone at Wireless Festival

Post Malone Accidentally Sang 'Football's Coming Back' At Wireless Festival 2018
EO at Wireless Festival 2018

WATCH: EO Revealed The Secret Original Version Of 'German'

Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian

Who Is Younes Bendjima? Everything You Need To Know About Kourtney Kardashian’s Model Boyfriend

Roman Backstage At Wireless

Wireless Festival 2018: All The Latest News & Gossip From Across The Weekend

Wireless 2018