People Have Only Just Realised Mabel's Brother Is This Famous Singer

Not only is Mabel making some seriously good music with her bro, it turns out he's famous in his own right!

Mabel has simultaneously surprised us and melted our hearts with her latest post, where she talks about making the best music with her own brother, rather than the music industry giants, and saying "family first always".

Life’s crazy... signed a record deal thinking that working with big songwriters was gonna get me where I needed to go but I ended up writing my biggest songs with my big brother. Family first every time pic.twitter.com/R1EKzoptoh — Mabel McVey (@Mabel) May 15, 2018

It turns out her brother is in fact singer, songwriter and rapper Marlon Roudette, best known for his song 'When The Beat Drops Out' and we, along with everyone else, are shook! He's been out here cheering her on all along!

She did it!! So proud of the whole crew. https://t.co/2IYfYBT4Te — Marlon Roudette (@marlonroudette) January 26, 2018

Totally just clicked in my head. My former group Swami did a show with Mattafix in Cologne way back in 2008. Had no idea that was your bro! Awesome. — Casey Rain | S-Endz | The Neosoulja (@CaseyRain) May 15, 2018

You want more famous family info? Sure! Mabel's mum is also Neneh Cherry - a singer/song writer and rapper just like her step son Marlon and now you can be sure they're a musically gifted fam! You really do learn something new everyday - now, what was that about music you made, Mabel?

